BARRE — The state has been given half a million dollars to test light-based air filters on public buses to see whether they will improve air quality and protect against coronavirus and other airborne illness.
The $581,201 comes from the Federal Transit Administration and will pay for installing the devices, testing the air on the buses, and conducting a public opinion survey, said Public Transit Coordinator Dan Currier, of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
There are two types of filter the AOT is looking at — UVC and far-UVC, he said.
“On our public transit buses, we’ve been using a lot of manual cleaning of surfacing with Clorox, Clorox wipes and sprays, and things like that, so the UVC and far-UVC light technology has been something that we’ve seen on the market but it’s not something we’ve tested yet on public transit in our fleet,” he said. “We saw this research grant and wanted the opportunity to try out this technology and see if it also helped to improve the air quality, not just the surface cleanliness.”
He said one of the state’s eight public transit providers will be chosen to receive 34 far-UVC units and 24 UVC units. Some are mounted in the bus’ existing heating and cooling systems and most come with filters to catch particles.
The experiment portion of this is being done by Dartmouth College, said Currier. The grant is paying for a third party to evaluate the results.
According to Currier, a far-UVC filter can be run on a more constant basis. The non-far units need to be contained, as exposure to the UVC can be harmful.
He said this technology has been used in the medical field, as well as wastewater treatment.
“We’ll test the air inside a bus before it starts a run, then at the end of the run,” he said. “We’ll also, hopefully, have information from riders that want to participate in the study as well as the drivers to see if they find any improvements to the air quality or if they get sick less frequently by having this on the bus.”
He said he expects planning and procurement of the devices will be completed by April and the testing itself will be done over the next three months or perhaps a little longer depending on how things go.
One goal behind installing them is to make the public more confident in the safety of public transportation, he said. Buses have been limited to half capacity per state mandate, but ridership is at 40% of what it was this time last year.
The state is looking at getting five UVC wands and testing those, he said.
Helping the state procure these for the test is Randy Schoonmaker, chief executive officer of Southeast Vermont Transit, also known as The Mover. It serves the areas around Hartland, Guilford, Readsboro and Ludlow.
“We definitely want to put them in our buses,” he said. “They’re just coming into mass production, but we have to secure as many different bid proposals as we can.”
This has been researched since August, he said. If the technology works with public transportation, the benefits could outlast the pandemic.
“One thing that’s good about the technology is not only does it address the covid virus, but it cleans the air for all germs and it makes the air pure, so after the virus has passed we will still have much cleaner air on the vehicles, which I think is important for everybody,” he said.
Green Mountain Transit, which has fleets serving Burlington and Chittenden areas, as well as places in Washington, Grand Isle, and Franklin counties, is getting five buses this summer with UVC filters installed, said Jon Moore, general manager for the bus company.
He said the buses were purchased for other reasons, but the filters were available as an optional feature.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
