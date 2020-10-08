Vermont and its residents are on a streak: As of today, it has been two months since a death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported.
At the time of this reporting, there have been 58 deaths caused by COVID according to the Vermont Department of Health. The Johns Hopkins University & Medicine website said there have been 211,405 COVID deaths throughout the United States.
At the end of July, a run of more than six weeks without COVID deaths in the state was broken when the number went from 56 to 57.
The last COVID death was reported to have occurred Aug. 6.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, qualified what he called “good news.”
“That doesn’t take away the fact that there were 58,” he said.
Levine said most states reported the deaths among their populations were mostly elderly or people with other chronic conditions. They were the same people at risk in Vermont, he added.
“I think we’ve done a really good job over these many months now of protecting the most vulnerable,” Levine said.
According to Levine, Vermont has made an extra effort to respond to COVID cases in long-term care facilities, nursing homes and correctional facilities, which Levine compared to cruise ships in terms of potential for contagious diseases to spread.
For nursing homes and long-term care, the entire facility is tested if a case is found among residents or staff. New residents are tested and quarantined when they first arrive.
Levine said he believes Vermonters outside those confined settings have listened to the guidance and advice from the health department and the state and wearing masks, maintaining a social distance, washing their hands frequently and other precautions. With fewer COVID cases, there are fewer chances of COVID deaths.
Although Vermont has kept the number of COVID cases low, with 1,827 total cases confirmed as of Wednesday, six of them new, there still seems to be special meaning to “streaks” — extended runs like the one that ended in July with the 57th death. At the time, Gov. Phil Scott responded to the news on his Facebook page.
“It is a sobering reminder that this virus is still among us, and it’s up to all of us to do our part to keep our friends, family and neighbors safe and healthy,” he wrote.
Dr. Matthew D. Sommons, medical director of psychiatry at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said he didn’t think the interest represented hope.
“I think that when these positive things are happening, I actually think that it increases our confidence more so than our hope. I believe hope to be something that isn’t dependent on anything external, any events. Hope isn’t dependent on whether things are going well or things are not going well. But confidence is,” he said.
Sommons said he would expect the reaction to the extended lack of COVID deaths would be greater confidence that “Vermonters are acting responsibly, that we live in a state that is relatively safe compared to other states.”
In June 2018, many people were fascinated by a series of videos in which a raccoon scaled a 25-story from the outside until it safely reached the top where it was captured by animal control and released back into the wild. Asked about why people develop such attachment to “victories” such as that one that are so remote from their experience, Sommons said people see themselves, when watching such a story, as the raccoon and the COVID pandemic as the tall building.
“If the raccoon can make it, then I can make it. It’s increasing my confidence that I can get through this,” he said.
The good feeling of an extended period of positive events, like a winning streak — or, in this case, a pause in negative events of COVID deaths — can have a downside, according to Geri Witalec-Krupa, director of student activities and athletic director at Bellows Falls-Fairfax.
Witalec-Krupa said it was especially true in her world that included education-based athletics and the middle and high school level.
“Streaks are a bit of a double-edged sword. Certainly, if your team is in a program that has a streak of wins that has sustained itself over a number of season or a number of years, certainly that can bring about confidence and pride or just enthusiasm for that particular program or sport or school. However, the flipside ... is that along with streaks, especially when we’re talking about young people and young athletes can come under pressure, that feeling of they need to maintain that streak and if they don’t then they’ve been a failure in some sense and they’re letting the community down,” she said.
The streak can be more important than the fans, or parents, than the students or players, Witalec-Krupa added.
“It can be a good thing, it can be a great thing, but when it comes to an end, it can certainly have some unfortunate consequences, especially for the emotions and confidence of young people,” she said.
