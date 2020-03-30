The Vermont Department of Health reported 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, between Friday and Monday. The number of tests also went up by almost 1,700 over that three-day period.
Three new deaths were reported on Saturday, making the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state 12 people. No new deaths were reported on Sunday or Monday.
On Friday, the health department reported 184 cases out of 2,261 tests. On Monday, the total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 256 from 3,930 tests.
The number of positive tests is cumulative, so the total number includes the 12 patients who have since died.
For the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19, including from the CDC, visit healthvermont.gov/covid19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.