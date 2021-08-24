Vermont officials at the health department are making efforts to increase staff available for contact tracing to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to Patsy Kelso, Vermont’s state epidemiologist.
From the beginning of the pandemic staff at the Vermont Department of Health recognized the importance of contact tracers — specialists who can speak to a person who has tested positive and trace others with whom the patient may have been in contact — as a way to determine where the infection may have come from and to prevent others from catching and spreading the virus.
A patient’s contacts are not told who in their life has COVID in order to protect the patient’s health privacy, but the contacts are told they may want to get tested and isolate in order to protect others.
“We stood up a large team. We trained lots of staff from across the health department and other state partners to implement a robust contact tracing program because it’s an important part of preventing further spread once there are COVID cases,” Kelso said.
Over the summer, new cases of COVID were reduced, presumably because of Vermont’s success in getting eligible citizens vaccinated, which resulted in a slight shift in the health department’s operations.
“Most of the entire health department had been deployed to some aspect or another of the COVID response but needed to go back to their regular jobs and cases were slowing down. We started to demobilize some of the staff and the case counts were a lot lower. Then the delta surge happened, and cases have gone back up,” Kelso said.
Kelso pointed out that contact tracing starts when a new COVID case is confirmed, but the best way to prevent a case of the virus is to get vaccinated.
Although new COVID cases were not emerging at the rate they had in the earlier stage of the pandemic, Kelso said Vermont health officials recognized the virus wasn’t eliminated and they maintained some capacity for contact tracing — both among staff at the state Department of Health and with contractor, AM Trace.
But Kelso said the health department recognizes more needs to be done.
“The surge has been a challenge. There are a lot of cases and contacts to reach out to and so, we’re still doing contact tracing (but) some of it has not been as timely in recent days and weeks but we are staffing back up. It is still an important part of our mitigation strategy,” she said.
Kelso said contact tracers respond to all confirmed COVID cases in Vermont.
During the investigation, contract tracers talk to a patient to try to determine when symptoms started in order to narrow down when the period of infection was most likely to have been. Tracers ask whether the patient was in contact with other people, including family, friends and co-workers.
The contacts are then told they may have been exposed to COVID and they are given quarantine guidance.
Other staff follow up during a situation that may be an outbreak or COVID cluster, Kelso said.
“For example, someone was at work during their infectious period. We work with that workplace to provide guidance that will answer questions they have,” she said.
The information gathered is not shared with the public, not even the patient with COVID, but can be shared, in a redacted form, with the Vermont Department of Health or health departments in other states, if the contact or patient is from out-of-state. The information goes through a federal system that is only accessible to other health departments, according to Kelso.
In order to “staff up,” the health department is hiring new employees, using some federal funding, and assigning some existing staff to contact tracing.
“It’s not simply giving someone a script and saying, ‘Here are the questions you ask and here’s a list of the people you need to call.’ There’s a bit more of a nuance to that and ideally, (we’re) training people up so they can build rapport with people and have a successful conversation where they can really get the information we need about what people were doing, where they were during their infectious period and who their contacts might be,” she said.
The contact tracers also need to learn to use the specific software for entering data, which Kelso said can take a few weeks of training. Contact tracing is done remotely and not face-to-face, Kelso said.
While she said she didn’t know if the health department had a specific goal for number of contact tracers, or a date by which they would like to have a larger staff, she said both the state and AM Trace were hoping to find more potential tracers.
AM Trace didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.
Kelso said anyone interested in applying to be a contact tracer could visit the Vermont state’s Department of Human Resources webpage at humanresources.vermont.gov
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.