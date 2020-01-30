MONTPELIER — Vermont hunters shot a record number of bears during the early and late 2019 seasons.
Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department announced Thursday that hunters took 750 black bears in 2019, beating the record of 728 set in 2004. There were also no hunter-related shooting incidents, according to the department.
Most of the bears, 481, were taken in the early season, while the late season, which overlaps the deer season, saw 269 taken. The 10-year average is 597, and is believed to be keeping the population within 4,500 and 6,000, which is the state’s target number, according to state bear biologist, Forrest Hammond. Of the bears taken, 12 weighed more than 300 pounds.
“Between an abundant population, a long hunting season and the potential of harvesting delicious and nutritious bear meat, Vermonters and visitors are becoming increasingly interested in hunting this big game animal,” said Hammond, in a statement released by the department. “Fifty years ago, Vermont had less than 1,500 bears, and they were found mostly in the mountains and northeastern quarter of the state. Today we have about 5,000 bears in Vermont, and they are found pretty much throughout the state."
