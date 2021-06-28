MONTPELIER — Vermont’s 16 information centers are now open, having been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Department of Buildings and General Services made the announcement on Monday.
“We’re excited to be able to provide these services again across the state,” stated Buildings and General Services Commissioner Jennifer M.V. Fitch. “Like any other business restarting, it will take time to get every element fully operational, but we now feel we can provide a positive experience for the traveling public and a safe workplace for our employees, and we are looking forward to welcoming people from around the world back to Vermont.”
The centers allow visitors to take breaks while they travel around Vermont as well as serving as a marketing tool for local businesses and attractions.
According to BGS, the centers in Bennington, Fair Haven, Guilford, Hartford, Sharon, Waterford and Williston are open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The ones in Bradford, Derby, Georgia, Lyndonville, and Randolph operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An up-to-date schedule can be found online at informationcenter.vermont.gov
