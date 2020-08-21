On Thursday, officials with the Vermont Judiciary extended the judicial emergency through the end of the year.
The judicial emergency, first declared March 16, had a major effect on the court system in Vermont. The courts were mostly closed from March until the beginning of June, although action was taken on emergency cases and some urgent juvenile cases and many attorneys and court staff continued working, often remotely.
Criminal jury trials have not yet resumed and civil jury trials will not resume until 2021.
A prepared statement released by the Vermont judiciary sent Thursday said the extension of the emergency was in recognition of the fact that the ongoing pandemic is expected to continue to impact court operations. The ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 is expected to continue to cause changes to court operations and rules.
The change to the judiciary's order on court operations during the pandemic includes an amendment that will allow access to court buildings for people participating in proceedings like case manager conferences and not just court hearings.
Another clarification requires that eviction notices must give 30 days’ notice. This form is on the judiciary forms page under “miscellaneous forms.”
Visit www.vermontjudiciary.org/COVID19 online for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.