MONTPELIER — Vermont’s game wardens will now be taking the lead on all animal cruelty cases, part of a larger shift of focus within the state’s law enforcement branches.
The Department of Public Safety, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Department of Liquor and Lottery, and Department of Motor Vehicles made the announcement in a joint release on Thursday. Their effort is aimed at addressing violent crime and preventing fatal crashes.
According to the departments, their respective law enforcement agencies — State Police for Public Safety, Warden Service Division for Fish and Wildlife, Office of Compliance and Enforcement for Liquor and Lottery, and Enforcement and Safety for the DMV — all have the same law enforcement powers, though they each focus on different areas of the law.
Under the new approach, game wardens will take the lead on all accidental hunting-related shootings; patrol and investigate incidents on state land, such as access areas, state parks and wildlife management areas; and handle animal cruelty cases.
The Office of Compliance and Enforcement for the Liquor and Lottery department will do follow-up investigations on alcohol-related crashes involving liquor licenses; address law enforcement issues for the Cannabis Control Board; and investigate unemployment fraud for the Department of Labor.
The DMV’s Enforcement and Safety Division has agreed to deal with all crashes involving commercial vehicles and be more of a presence on highways and state roads. It will keep supporting federal, state and town law enforcement as well.
Meanwhile, state police will use its increased capacity to focus on violent crime, drugs and domestic violence.
Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick said Thursday that accidental shootings related to hunting are rare in Vermont.
“The way it worked up until this new way of looking at it was we would go and the state police would go — you’d have two agencies investigating the same (incident) — and so now it’s just going to be Fish and Wildlife wardens,” he said.
The patrolling and responding to incidents on state lands, Herrick said, will mainly affect state parks.
“The big one is the animal cruelty cases,” he said. “And those were not in our portfolio but they are now. And what that’s going to mean is our folks are going to be receiving some training. Every full time law enforcement in the state has some training in this area but they’re going to be getting more and we’ll be the lead agency on it.”
Wardens will work on search warrants and affidavits related to animal cruelty cases, Herrick said. They’ll work alongside humane groups and others, and in the case of farms the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will still be involved.
All law enforcement groups in the state can and have supported each other where needed, he said, and this will continue.
According to the joint announcement, leaders of each agency will begin meeting regularly to share information and coordinate their efforts.
Herrick said the public should still call 911 in an emergency and reach out to their usual law enforcement agencies to report crimes and other matters as normal.
“I’ve asked the departments to find more ways to coordinate law-enforcement efforts and strengthen the state’s data-driven, intelligence-based response to crime,” Gov. Phil Scott stated in the release.
“While the law enforcement entities in these agencies and departments have long-worked together and intersected on multiple cases and investigations, more clearly defined areas of operational responsibility will help support response capacity statewide.”
