Support for Sen. Bernie Sanders continued in Vermont on Wednesday even after he withdrew from the presidential race.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman spoke to what Sanders accomplished during his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.
“I know his ‘not me, us’ phrase is true to his heart and I know he is really, I think, pleased at how many people have been involved and will continue to be involved to make the changes that we all want to see,” he said.
He added that Sanders had been a mentor of his since Zuckerman’s college days.
“His incredible leadership on so many issues, Medicare for all, college for all, criminal justice reform, reforming corporate money in politics and really taking the lead on the climate crisis. ... Really, it just goes on and on. Just being an unfailing voice for everyday people, really inspired me and generations of leaders across this country.”
The lieutenant governor’s page on the state of Vermont website pointed out Zuckerman first ran for the Vermont House of Representatives while still a student at the University of Vermont in 1994.
In a statement, Sen. Patrick Leahy called Sanders a “strong voice on behalf of working people across America.”
“His strong personal feelings came through as he announced the suspension of his campaign. My fellow Vermonters have long known what so many others have seen: a consistent advocate for health care for all, for economic justice and for a democracy that remains in the hands of the American people as it should and not in the hands of a few,” Leahy said.
Leahy called Sanders his “friend of decades.”
“I look forward to continuing our partnership on behalf of Vermont in the U.S. Senate and in working together to defeat the most dangerous and incompetent president of our lifetime. The energy he has brought to this campaign for new, forward-thinking leadership in America will be important in doing that,” he said.
“We will work with them to make sure we have a new president in January,” Leahy said of himself and his wife, Marcelle.
In his statement, Congressman Peter Welch also talked about defeating the current president.
“I’ve been a proud supporter of Bernie’s campaign from day one, and I know that his incredible campaign will have a lasting impact well beyond 2020. This was a tough decision, but the right one. United, we will beat Donald Trump in November,” he said.
Welch added that he and Sanders have already spoken about continuing to fight for working families.
By email, Tabitha Moore, president of the Vermont NAACP, said she was disappointed, in a way, to hear Sanders had dropped from the race, because he was “the most progressive political candidate in the Top 5 because of the ways he talked about challenging financial inequities in our government systems.”
Moore said America continues to offer unequal opportunities.
“Bernie did not earn the vote of ... people of color, around the nation or even here in his home state of Vermont, Though (candidate Joe) Biden is decidedly more centrist, many people of color still voted for him because a) he is associated with the first black president, and if he was good enough for Obama, he can be good enough after Trump, b) he has a track record in the White House related to civil rights, something Sanders cannot boast despite supporting civil rights in Congress, and c) the devil you know is better than the one you don’t. When presidents fail to protect the people, people of color always get it worse than whites, and so many people of color fear another Trump that they would rather play it safe,” Moore said.
A lack of support from people of color was a persistent problem for Sanders during his candidacy.
State Sen. Tim Ashe, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, quoted Bobby Kennedy as saying, “Some men see things as they are and say ‘why’? I dream things that never were and say ‘why not?’”
“Everything about Bernie’s campaign has summoned the same spirit of transformational change. I spent nearly three years working for Bernie in my 20s. We were a car seat apart for hundreds of hours. The vision I saw up close then hasn’t wavered a bit, but the nation has adopted it more and more. So today’s announcement is bittersweet, but it’s a little less difficult to take in knowing that many millions of people have been inspired by an honest guy with a fundamental belief in economic justice and saving our planet from climate change and wars,” he said.
