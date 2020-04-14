Vermont Legal Aid will host weekly “30-Minute Town Halls” on critical legal issues related to the COVID-19 crisis starting today.
Vermont Legal Aid staff will discuss the key legal issues affecting the state's most vulnerable residents, including low-income, elders and disabled Vermonters, and answer questions from the public.
The first event will start at 10 a.m. Thursday and focus on the CARES Act stimulus payments.
Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic Attorney Zach Lees and Amelia Schlossberg, communications coordinator for the office of the Health Care Advocate, will be the speakers.
The session will cover who can get a check, how and when to expect the payment and any potential impact on public benefits, health care coverage and subsidized housing.
“With everything changing so quickly, there is a lot of confusion about these checks and potential for scams. We want to make sure people have correct information and know how these systems will work,” Lees said in a statement.
Future town halls will address unemployment compensation benefits, housing and foreclosures and health insurance.
People can attend online at bit.ly/ZOOMTownHall or listen in by phone at 1-301-715-8592 or 1-888-788-0099, using the meeting ID of 923-1186-6366.
Vermont Legal Aid will broadcast the event on Facebook live at facebook.com/VermontLegalAid.
More legal information related to COVID-19 is available onlie at vtlawhelp.org/coronavirus-updates.
