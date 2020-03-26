A Vermont nonprofit whose members help poor, disabled or elderly residents with civil legal matters has created a web page to track changes made in areas such as scheduled hearings, foreclosures, food, unemployment and taxes.
The page was created to track and explain changes made in response to the state's efforts to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the Vermont Supreme Court issued a judiciary emergency that put non-emergency hearings, including civil hearings which deal with non-criminal issues, on hold until at least April 15,
David Koeninger, deputy director of Vermont Legal Aid, said the staff wanted to convey to clients as much information about what was happening in courts and the latest changes to important areas such as benefits programs or utilities.
“One of the things that has happened over the past few days,” Koeninger said. “We've received a number of phone calls on our intake line, which is operated by Legal Services Vermont, our partner organization, they've been telling us that folks have been asking a lot of questions, completely understandably, about various programs. 'How do I pay my rent if my rent's at the court?' 'What's going to happen with my health insurance?' 'How do I access unemployment?' All these kinds of things.”
Koeninger said staff members at VLA were aware the situation was fluid because legislators are trying to make changes and find “solutions” that will make more programs available for Vermonters who will need them.
“We're trying to track that and keep our information on the website updated. We're hopeful that if folks become aware of the website, they're always, of course, welcome to call us, but they won't need to call us. They can just go to the website and get the information they need,” he said.
The page on the VLA website, vtlawhelp.org/coronavirus-updates, collects changes on topics such as health insurance and Medicaid, evictions, heat, water and power utilities, as well as internet and phone service providers; bankruptcy, and debt collection.
A news release describing the page said, “We will be sure to update these and other topics as the need arises. Most importantly, our clients should know that we are still available to help them, despite the state of emergency.”
Koeninger said VLA staff are trying to keep the page up to date.
“We want to make sure that people have the information they need to know what's going on because things are changing so fast, and so much is up in the air,” he said.
VLA staff are working with legislators and the Vermont judiciary on efforts like attempting to “flesh out a more complete and comprehensive eviction moratorium.”
“We do have concerns that while most court cases are not going forward, there are some that still can and will. There are situations in which a writ of possession has already been issued by the court and the sheriffs are telling us that they are not able to simply ignore the writ and not enforce it, they are compelled to enforce the writ. We are trying to identify folks who are in that situation and to see if we can ask the courts to stay the writs. But it would be helpful if there was some further guidance either from the courts or the legislature, putting those things on hold as well so that we won't have folks in those emergency situations,” he said.
VLA has made changes of its own. In response to Gov. Phil Scott's emergency actions, VLA discontinued in-person access to its offices but staff will continue to serve clients by telephonic and electronic communications.
Clients may still contact the intake helpline at 800-889-2047 to receive assistance. Clients with a legal or benefits problem related to COVID may also get help over the internet at vtlawhelp.org
