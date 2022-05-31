WATERBURY — The state is looking to the LGBTQ+ community to expand its stable of foster-care parents.
The Department for Children and Families announced Monday that it’s working with the Pride Center of Vermont and RaiseAChild, a nationwide foster family recruiter, for the effort.
“To support placement stability and overall well-being, recruitment, retention and support of more foster families will help ensure that children and youth who experience abuse, neglect or abandonment can remain in, or near, their own communities and schools,” stated Aryka Radke, deputy commissioner of DCF, in a release.
Right now there are 1,077 Vermont children in state custody. When a child can’t remain in their own home, the state looks to place them with a relative, but barring that, it turns to foster parents.
“This is an incredible opportunity to engage the LGBTQ community and others in becoming interested in foster parenting,” stated Mike Bensel, executive director of the Pride Center of Vermont. “There is also a great need to find supportive and affirming foster homes for youth who identify as LGBTQ+, who are over-represented in foster care and often suffer compounded trauma when they age out of the foster system, increasing propensity for negative life outcomes.”
Visit RaiseAChild.org online to find information about how to become a foster family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.