After weathering two years of a pandemic, Vermont’s maple sugar makers are looking forward to the return of an annual event that helped introduce them to the syrup-loving public.
Maple Open House Weekend is two weekends this year, March 19 and 20, and March 26 and 27.
“The last two were canceled because of COVID. We feel as an association that the world is in a better place so that we can host this, so we’re getting back at it,” said Cory Ayotte, communications director at the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association.
The open house weekend is essentially a self-guided tour of Vermont’s participating maple sugar operations. People can look to the association’s website, vermontmaple.org online, for a list of participating sugar makers. Tours of sugar houses, product samples, pancake breakfasts and sugar-on-snow parties are common attractions.
Ayotte said he’s not sure just yet how many sugar makers will participate, since many don’t sign up until the weekend before.
“I think part of it is people are interested in signing up for the event, but this is also the time of year when they’re tapping trees, they’re getting their systems in place,” said Ayotte. “I think a lot of people want to make sure that stuff is taken care of so they can operate efficiently for the season, and I think once that has happened and they feel comfortable, they’re like, why not, the weather looks good, let’s sign up.”
Ayotte said the association members he’s spoken to have been excited about the coming weekends. For some it was a money-making event, for many it’s also a social event.
“Pre-COVID, people really enjoyed having their neighbors, and visitors from afar come to the sugar house, see the evaporation going on, seeing the steam rising, all those sorts of things, people really miss that,” said Ayotte, adding that the association has been fielding calls from out-of-state visitors about how they can maximize their visit to Vermont.
Last year, maple producers didn’t make as much product as they normally would. Coupled with high demand from the pandemic, Québec Maple Syrup Producers decided to tap Canada’s national reserve of maple syrup to keep up.
“That was big news for about a week or so, maybe two weeks, and then there hasn’t been much news since,” said Ayotte. He said the purpose of the reserve is to keep prices level, which it appears to have done.
A bigger problem facing Vermont’s maple producers was one facing nearly every other industry as well, supply chain troubles. Ayotte said the company that makes the syrup jugs that bear the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association label wasn’t able to keep up with demand, prompting Vermont’s sugar makers to get creative.
According to Ayotte, during the summer the association was hearing from many of its members that wait times for the containers, which had always been long, had nearly doubled. Through talking with the supplier, based in Massachusetts, it was learned that the biggest issue was in putting labels on the jugs. As it turned out, at least one Vermont maple-sugar maker, Purinton Maple and Tree Farm, in Huntington, was about to invest in its own labeling equipment, so it was tapped to handle that part of the process.
James Buck, of Buck Family Maple, based in the town of Washington, said he’s on the association’s packaging committee which addressed this problem.
“We get most of our association-branded containers through a supplier in Massachusetts and they’ve had some struggles, just like everybody else, during the pandemic and even before the pandemic, and so lead times have become increasingly challenging,” he said. “The last couple years, lead times for containers for maple producers have been in excess of a year with unpredictable changes in timing, changes in price, and so it’s really been hard for producers to get the containers they need in a timely manner.”
He said having the labels done in Vermont is a stop-gap measure, but returning to the way things were likely won’t happen.
“We’re going to evolve forward from where we are today and find a, hopefully, inside-Vermont solution to label containers,” he said. “I think that’s going to be our solution going forward.”
Buck said he’s among those looking forward to the season and to the open house weekends, though his sugar house is one of those that’s off the main tourist corridors. He said some people do make it a point to find it, however.
“When we’ve hosted maple open houses in the past we sometimes will get some folks that trickle through that might be visiting a bed and breakfast nearby, for example, but it’s not a real busy event for us,” he said. “But that said, other folks with more established retail spaces that are more car-friendly and accessible, they tend to do pretty well.”
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott marked the 2022 sugaring season with the traditional “first tapping” of a maple tree. He did so in Underhill at the Proctor Maple Research Center, which was also celebrating its 75th anniversary.
“Our maple industry leads the nation, supports our economy and strengthens the Vermont brand, while the Proctor Maple Research Center at UVM reinforces that,” stated Scott in a release. “With the strong brand recognition of Vermont Maple comes a responsibility to keep our standards at the highest level, and our maple producers have been doing that for decades with the help of the Proctor Maple Research Center.”
His statements were echoed by Leslie Parise, dean of the UVM College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which oversees Proctor Maple Research Center.
“We are proud of our long history in maple research, demonstration and outreach at the University of Vermont and pioneering contributions of UVM maple scientists,” Parise stated. “We look forward to continuing to better understand the most pressing issues facing Vermont maple producers and advancing the science to address them.”
Half of the maple syrup sold in the United States comes from Vermont, according to Anson Tebbetts, secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.