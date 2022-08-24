Graduates and those looking to change careers, Vermont would like you to consider the trades.
Gov. Phil Scott held his weekly news conference Tuesday at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park to talk up career and technical education, and what the state has done to make those pathways more attractive to students of all ages.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Republican governor said, Vermont has allocated more than $1 billion for infrastructure projects related to housing, broadband, weatherization, water and roads. This is on top of what the state normally spends for maintenance and growth.
“The bottom line is: We have an incredible amount of work to do; work that will change the lives of Vermonters and transform our state, and the people who are going to get it done are people trained in the trades, and we’re in desperate need of more of them,” he said. “Which is why I said in my State of the State address in January it’s just as important, valuable and impressive to become an electrician, a welder or an EMT as it is to get an Ivy League education.”
Those who go after CTE careers, Scott said, have high graduation rates, high employment rates and the jobs pay quite well — within the $20 to $35 (per hour) range. He noted that his administration worked with the Legislature in the past session to expand financial aid for CTE programs, notably for adult learners. The legislation also included funding for students to work on rehabilitating dilapidated homes, furthering their education and addressing the state’s housing needs at the same time.
He was joined by Green Mountain Technology and Career Center Director Erik Remmers, who said Scott’s visit helps highlight the importance of a technical education. He said such an education on any level can offer someone a leg up in their chosen career.
“The pandemic reinforced for all of us something that we had learned during the Great Recession, that education and training reduces income inequality and helps Vermonters achieve their goals, supports Vermont’s workforce development needs, and just as importantly will empower Vermont’s economic growth,” said Scott Giles, president and chief executive officer of the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.
He cited the Vermont-based McClure Foundation, as well as the state Department of Labor’s predictions, that Vermont will need 1,500 electricians, nearly 1,000 plumbers, 250 line workers, and almost 1,100 HVAC technicians and installers by 2028.
“We are now announcing the availability of $3 million for the Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan program to support students of all ages to pursue training in quality careers in the building trades, emergency services, clean energy, energy efficiency, broadband, robotics and other critical high-demand sectors,” he said.
Recipients can have one-year of tuition forgiven for each year they work in Vermont in their chosen profession following completion of their program. This is open to people in households making less than $100,000 per year. The Department of Labor also will work with these graduates to pair them with a job.
“As the governor has said over and over, there’s value in these jobs, not just for Vermont but for Vermonters; just ask anyone who’s tried to find an electrician or a plumber, someone to run heavy equipment, drive a truck, or install a new solar panel out behind their garage, these professions are in high demand,” said Michael Harrington, commissioner of the Department of Labor.
He said his department expects the need for these professions to grow in the coming years.
Tom Cheney, executive director of Advance Vermont, said on Wednesday that over the years there’s been more interest in CTE fields, especially among high school students. There’s also been more interest from adults in short-term certificate programs, he said.
Advance Vermont was created by the state in 2017 to help Vermonters increase their levels of post-secondary education. One way it does that is by gathering information on programs and funding options and puts them in one place. Much of its information is available at advancevermont.org
“I would say there’s never been a better time for Vermonters to access education and training after high school,” Cheney said. “There’s never been more money on the table in Vermont for them to apply toward their education and training.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.