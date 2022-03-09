WATERBURY — Vermont police are collecting donated body armor that will be sent to military units in Ukraine.
Members of the public can bring their used or expired body-armor vests, provided they’re rated at level III or higher, to any Vermont State Police barracks between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until March 23. You can go online at vsp.vermont.gov/stations to see a list of barracks and their locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.