The region is expecting high winds on Friday that could cause the power to go out and make traveling difficult.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced via Twitter on Thursday that Amtrak has canceled the Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter trains in Vermont on Friday because of the pending storm. It hopes to have the service back on Saturday.
Some forecasts are saying there could be wind gusts of up to 65 mph, according to Green Mountain Power.
The company says it has extra crews of line workers on hand to manage problems caused by the storm, which is expected to impact the entire region.
GMP had brought more workers ahead of last weekend’s snowstorm and kept them around for this one.
“We had tripled our field force before that storm. And we are keeping folks here to serve our customers in preparation for the severe weather currently forecasted for late tomorrow night,” stated Mike Burke, vice president of field operations for GMP, in a news release on Thursday. “Altogether, over 400 line workers, along with hundreds more GMP field operations workers are available as needed.”
People can visit vem.vermont.gov/vtalert to sign up for alerts as to hazardous weather and road conditions. More ways to get such information can be found at vem.vermont.gov/news/winter-safety-resources online.
