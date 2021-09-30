The 23-member team that will work towards advancing “The Vermont Proposition” was announced Thursday, along with the working version of the proposition itself.
“The Vermont Proposition is a starting point for work to build the best possible future for the people and communities of Vermont,” said Paul Costello, outgoing executive director of the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), at an online press conference. “The proposition has been built by VCRD with literally thousands of people contributing to the writing of this document.”
The Vermont Proposition is a list of 10 areas that the Future of Vermont Action Team will work to advance with help from others.
The full document, plus a list of action team members, can be found at futureofvermont.org, which the group plans to update over the years as its work continues.
The 10 areas in the Vermont Proposition right now include:
— Expanding broadband internet access and digital communications.
— Combating racism, celebrating diversity, and welcoming new Vermonters of color.
— Advancing creative solutions to climate change.
— Reducing income disparity, addressing poverty, and promoting opportunities.
— Ensuring that all Vermont children have access to quality, affordable education and care.
— Ensuring that all students learn and thrive in public schools.
— Strengthen local businesses, entrepreneurship, and the workforce.
— Advance efficiency and foresight in planning.
— Conserving land and water.
— Renew civic engagement, trust, and civility.
“The proposition is based on the idea that working together, Vermonters can advance strategies, policies and investments to renew public engagement, advance justice, resilience, strong communities, healthy environments, and a sustainable economy that works for now,” said Costello.
Asked how the effort’s goals would be measured in terms of whether they’re successful or not, Costello said researchers at the University of Vermont are involved, as are others with expertise in data analysis, who will look at these things as smaller efforts begin to form through work in the bigger categories.
“And we’ll also be tracking the advance of each initiative in each part of this work over time,” he said. “So we have our hands full, and this is going to be a real systems approach that’s going to need much more data as we move forward.”
He said that while this is a nonpartisan effort, the group plans to work with the Legislature as one of its partners, since lawmakers have a number of tools at their disposal to make things happen.
“It’s an aspiratory document that shares the big picture direction that we will be bringing to the Legislature,” adding that the group has spoken to leaders in the House and Senate as well as the Scott administration.
Action team chair is Charlie Hancock, who is also chair of the Montgomery Select Board. He said that he’s seen the good work the VCRD is capable of through its community visits, which facilitate local townspeople getting together to address issues in their community.
“That process clearly illustrated something I once heard (Paul Costello) say, and it stuck with me ever since, it was, ‘Washington, D.C. isn’t going to save us and neither is Montpelier, the change we need is only going to come from community people who set a vision for themselves and then act to affect it,’” he said.
The proposition recognized that many issues are interconnected, he said, which is why it will take a large, diverse group of people to deal with them.
Three members of the team spoke on the conference call. One of them was Monique Priestley, of the Space on Main, and the Center for Women and Enterprise.
“I’m most excited at the prospect of engaging people who have never felt heard and people who feel like they don’t have agency over where they fit in the future of Vermont,” she said.
Another member, Dan Smith, president of the Vermont Community Foundation, said he thinks this effort will help restore some of people’s trust in public institutions, which he said is at a low point right now. It will also hopefully change practices he described as borrowing from the future to pay for the present.
Don Turner, town manager of Milton, said he wants to work to strengthen local businesses and the workforce, and to continue to work on better housing options for people.
Brian Lowe, incoming VCRD executive director, was also on the call.
“Paul Costello often says that democracy is an experiment, and it is an experiment,” he said. “It’s also a test for every generation to stand up to the challenges of the day, work together, and to leave a better future for those that come after us. This is our test, as Don said, we need to stand up together and address some of these problems collaboratively.”
