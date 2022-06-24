The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The reaction across Vermont was mixed.
While a draft of the decision had been leaked ahead of time, it being made official sparked numerous reactions from state and federal elected officials and others. Many noted that the decision won’t affect abortion rights in Vermont and there are actions to be taken federally to protect abortion access.
“By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has now officially given politicians permission to control what we do with our bodies, deciding that we can no longer be trusted to determine the course for our own lives,” stated Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund. “This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant.”
She noted that abortions remain legal in Vermont and that a ballot measure in November, if passed, will enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution.
“It is a dark day for our country, but this is far from over,” she stated. “We will not compromise on our bodies, our dignity or our freedom. Vermonters should know that Planned Parenthood will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Together, we will protect our freedoms.”
The court’s decision ends the federally protected right to an abortion. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., stated Friday that it won’t lead to fewer abortions.
“It is the end of a woman’s right to safe reproductive health care,” he stated. “It is the end of women’s choice. It sets us back. It does not move us forward.”
He stated that for years he’s heard Senate Republicans talk about their worries over the government meddling in people’s lives.
“Today, I ask them, is there any more significant interference than that of getting between a woman, or any person, and their health care choices?” he stated. “This is hypocrisy of the highest order.”
Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, stated that it’s a sad day in America’s history.
“I believe access to abortion services should be legal and accessible, and should be a decision made between an individual and their health care provider,” she stated. “I am proud of the work we’ve done in the legislature to ensure reproductive rights will remain safe and available in this new post-Roe world for Vermonters.”
U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., stated that the decision is the largest attack on womens’ rights in recent history.
“The choice to end a pregnancy is personal. It is a choice that should be made by a patient, with her doctor, and her loved ones, not by the unelected members of any court or by an elected official,” he stated. “This decision is a disgrace. I am angry, and I am worried for the health and wellbeing of women across this country who are no longer guaranteed their reproductive freedom.”
He called for overturning the filibuster in the Senate so that it can pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also called for the filibuster to end.
“Six Supreme Court justices, including some who in their nomination hearings called the case ‘important precedent,’ today did exactly what the American people did not want and overturned Roe v. Wade,” Sanders stated. “In the year 2022 they have made the outrageous and reactionary assertion that women in our country should not be able to control their own bodies.”
He stated that this decision can not be allowed to stand and that the Senate must end the filibuster so Roe v. Wade can be made into law.
Vermont’s Governor Phil Scott, said that he and many Vermonters are deeply disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision.
“It’s important to note, a woman’s right to choose is a principle we will uphold in Vermont, and we, in fact, have prepared for this unfortunate outcome,” he stated. “In 2019, I signed a law that affirmed the fundamental rights of all women and ensured reproductive health decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider. That does not change with this ruling.”
He also noted that Vermonters will be able to cement abortion rights into the state Constitution come November.
“To that end, In the coming days, I will formally provide public notice to Vermonters, as required by the Vermont Constitution and state statute, that Proposal 5, a proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution passed by the General Assembly, will appear on the November general election ballot,” he stated. “Further, I call on Congress to immediately work to codify the right to choose for all Americans as we have done for Vermonters.”
State level protections will be key, stated James Lyall, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont.
“The road ahead is long, and the ACLU will be there every step of the way,” he stated. “We fought for abortion rights before they were recognized by the Supreme Court, and we are not deterred from this fight by today’s decision.”
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray stated that it’s a tragic day for human rights.
“Never in my lifetime has an established fundamental right been stripped away,” she stated. “SCOTUS has failed spectacularly in its duty to protect and uphold the constitutional precedent. Every Vermonter and American is owed the right to reproductive liberty, and here in Vermont, we will do everything in our power to protect it.”
She encouraged Vermonters to vote “yes” on Proposition 5 in November to further secure abortion access in the state, and for Congress to put into law the right to an abortion.
“As a health care safety net provider for more than 1 million people, including critical services that our patients cannot receive elsewhere in our region, the UVM Health Network supports preserving access to the full range of reproductive health care,” stated. Dr. John R. Brumsted, president and chief executive officer of the UVM Health Network. “Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization infringes on that long-established right, and will undermine access to important health care services across the nation. We will continue to stand up for reproductive health care rights and equitable access to that care.”
The decision was also denounced by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.
“Every person should have the right to control their own health care decisions, including the right to abortion care,” the insurance carrier stated in a release. “The consequences of this action will block millions of women from obtaining critical health care.”
The company said it plans to offer a travel rider as an option to cover expenses for its members who have to travel in order to receive health care service.
“No court or legislature should have the ability to decide when someone should become a parent based on their zip code or economic status,” the company stated. “That is a decision that should be made between an individual and their health care provider and we will protect that ability for our members.”
Several Vermont legislators planned rallies for Friday.
“I accessed abortion care when I was a college student, and it was one of the most important decisions I made in my life,” stated State Senator, Kesha Ram Hinsdale. “It was also the right one. Access to abortion will be protected in Vermont, and that protection will be enshrined in the Constitution by Vermont voters on Nov. 8 with the passage of Prop 5.”
She, Krowinski, and others planned a rally in Burlington.
“There is, however, more we can and must do to support people seeking abortion care and abortion providers around the country when we return to Montpelier in January. We must strengthen access to telemedicine and medicated abortion, and protect the doctors and health care workers providing remote abortion care.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.