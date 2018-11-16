MONTPELIER — State officials say it was a successful year for Vermont’s bald eagles with 23 known nesting pairs producing at least 33 successful young.
The bald eagle population in Vermont went up by at least 33 in 2018, according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, which tracks nesting pairs. There were 23 known nesting pairs of bald eagles this year.
“The continued recovery of bald eagles is the result of a long-term effort by our department and our partners to conserve the habitat these birds need to thrive,” said John Buck, migratory bird biologist with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The bird remains a protected species under the state’s endangered species statutes, but if things keep going well they may be de-listed in five years.
“Vermonters have played a huge role in the recovery of bald eagles,” said Margaret Fowle, biologist with Audubon Vermont, in a release. “We work with a large number of citizen volunteers who help monitor nests, while the general public has aided in recovery efforts by maintaining a respectful distance from them during the critical nesting season.”
Vermonters are asked to help bald eagle research and conservation by donating to the non-game wildlife fund at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
