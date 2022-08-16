School districts should have enough teachers when classes resume in a few weeks, but hiring has been a struggle and there remains a lack of support staff.
“Just like a lot of our neighbors, regionally there has been a good amount of turnover, so from professional to support staff, we have had a lot of vacancies,” said Kristin Hubert, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent on Monday. “I would say we’re in a fairly good position with regards to our professional staff. We only have a couple really-hard-to-fill positions left.”
Among the harder positions to fill has been the music teacher position at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden.
“We just haven’t had any luck finding a music teacher,” Barstow Principal David St. Germain said Tuesday.
The role of music teacher, for whatever reason, is difficult to fill past a certain point in the year, St. Germain said. Fewer people are going to school to become teachers and fewer still are going for music teacher.
He noted it’s like this all over the state, and from what he’s hearing, the country. Barstow will have two new classroom teachers joining it this year, and the school was lucky to draw them, said St. Germain.
One of his hiring strategies was to contact other principals who’d made hires and ask for the resumes of their second or third choices, but this didn’t prove effective.
“I stopped doing that because they all said, ‘We’re not getting any applicants,’” he said.
Districtwide, the lack of applications seems to be hitting the non-teaching staff the most, said Hubert.
“We’re not too terribly off but our support staff is where we continue to have quite a few vacancies, so para-educators, bus drivers, custodians, those are the positions that we’re definitely struggling with the most,” she said.
Staffing levels for licensed positions is at 95%, she said, while for support staff and others it’s between 75% and 80%. The latter group fluctuates somewhat because the number of positions depends on how many students will be attending school and some jobs, like custodians, can be shuffled between facilities.
Moves by the Legislature to allow the hiring of people with provisional or emergency licenses has helped, she said, as have newly passed laws, like Act 173, which allows schools to hire recently retired teachers without impacting their retirement benefits.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent at Slate Valley Unified School District in western Rutland County, said Monday that about 20% of her district’s licensed staff are on provisional licenses, a much higher percentage than normal. The district also hasn’t been able to find a guidance counselor since last year.
“We are having some luck as of late, but it has definitely been a struggle for sure,” she said, adding that the district will be able to run all of its bus routes this year.
Besides a lack of applications, housing has been an issue for those trying to staff schools.
“Earlier in the summer we had people apply from out of state and they just couldn’t find housing in the area, so that’s a contributing factor,” said Olsen-Farrell.
She said the level of political discourse in this country has made being a teacher more stressful. St. Germain said some teachers have reconsidered their career choices in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Money is another issue.
“There’s a pretty competitive job market right now,” said Olsen-Farrell. “You can go to McDonald’s and make more money than what you can working as an instructional assistant in a school, so there are some compensation differences for sure that’s contributing to it.”
Don Tinney, president of Vermont-NEA, the state’s largest teachers’ union, said Tuesday that pay is certainly an issue for teachers, but they’re not the only ones impacted.
“People often talk about the teacher shortage but it is really a shortage amongst every position throughout the education system,” he said. “Our educational support professionals are the unsung heroes of our public schools. They provide direct service support to our special needs students. They really allow the system to run smoothly and without them that’s going to add stress to classroom teachers and other personnel who are still there, simply because people have to do double duty to cover.”
A lack of qualified substitute teachers is also going to be felt across the state, he said.
Districts will have to get creative when it comes to staffing, he said. Personnel will stay longer and be easier to attract if they feel respected. One way to achieve that is to involve them in the hiring process.
“Over time, education has become less and less attractive to young people as a viable career choice, and in the long term we have to address that issue, because compensation does matter,” said Tinney.
