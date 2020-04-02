The state has started a new website looking for volunteers to help Vermont’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The website, vermont.gov/volunteer, directs those with medical and health care skills to the Medical Reserve Corps, and those with other needed skills to a quick registration process to sign up to help.
At a Wednesday news conference, Scott thanked Vermonters for what they had done to help support the directives from the state to “flatten the curve” of the virus.
“While I know you’re already doing and giving so much, it’s difficult to ask for more. But unfortunately, that’s what we need,” he said.
Those with medical experience or other health care background and the ability to volunteer are needed to bolster the ranks of Vermont’s current health care workforce.
Dr. Mark Levine, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said in the statement that in “every health care facility in Vermont, staff have been working extraordinary hours, performing herculean tasks under great pressure and with limited resources.”
“Knowing we have qualified volunteers ready to serve will help our current health care workers and strengthen Vermont’s response. We are all in this together,” he said.
The Vermont MRC is seeking licensed and certified health care professionals; people with mental health, or other types of clinical or professional experience; health care administrative experience, such as with medical data entry or language translators; and people who have worked with displaced individuals such as in homeless shelter programs.
Scott pointed out Wednesday that Vermont already had a shortage of health care workers before the pandemic.
“With all the hours these workers are putting in and, unfortunately, we know some will become ill, we need to build this reserve corps,” he said.
The state’s volunteer website will send people with health care experience to the MRC units the members of which can supplement local emergency, health care provider staff and public health resources.
“This is needed because Vermont’s existing health care workers are going above and beyond to respond to this challenge as it unfolds, and they are going to need reinforcements,” Scott said in the release.
Licensing requirements are being relaxed in response to the needs of the pandemic. Qualified volunteers who are licensed in other states, or who were previously licensed, should visit the health department website and review the guide on emergency licensure.
State officials emphasize this effort is about drawing more skilled personnel, such as retirees or those not currently employed in the health care field, into the response and not about redirecting existing health care workers.
In addition to the health care professionals, state officials expect to draw upon many others during the COVID-19 crisis with skills in areas that could including drivers, food service, construction, IT, security, skilled trades and more.
During Wednesday’s news conference, Scott said this initial effort was more about finding out what human resources are available, and who’s willing to volunteer than immediately deploying Vermonters to assist.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
