A record was set again for new COVID-19 cases in Vermont over the holiday weekend, although the numbers reported on Monday were much lower.
The Vermont Department of Health’s online COVID dashboard reported 1,471 cases on Dec. 30. The previous record, from one day earlier, had been 1,352 new cases.
The dashboard reports cases identified one day before the numbers are posted. On Monday, new cases from Sunday were reported as 245.
The new cases from Dec. 31 were 577 and from Jan. 1 were 473. While the numbers of new cases went down on Monday, the number of hospitalizations on Thursday was listed as 56, but by Monday that number had increased to 74.
The COVID dashboard tracks the number of cases by 14-day totals, as well. Chittenden County has the highest numbers in the state with 2,603 cases in the last two weeks. Rutland County has the second-highest number with 863; Washington County has the third-highest with 757.
Vermont officials and health care providers have urged residents to get vaccinated and to get booster shots to reduce the risk of spreading COVID.
On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott responded to news that the federal Food and Drug Administration had made children, from 12 to 15, eligible for a Pfizer booster. In a statement, Scott called it “another important step forward.”
“With cases expected to increase across the country over the coming weeks, the best way to keep Vermonters who are most vulnerable to severe illness out of the hospital is through vaccination and booster shots. Expanding eligibility for boosters will have an important impact and reduce disruptions,” the governor said. The statement said Scott had directed the Vermont Agency of Human Services to make a change in the state’s vaccine registration system reflecting the FDA decision as soon as final approval from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is granted.
The FDA also shortened the waiting time between the primary series of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots, and the third shot from six months to five and authorized a third primary-series dose for immunocompromised children over 5 years old.
According to the health department’s online vaccination dashboard, 86% of Vermonters have received at least one vaccination shot and 79% have been fully vaccinated.
