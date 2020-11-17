Vermont has not yet turned back the surge of new COVID-19 cases, setting another record on Sunday for new cases identified.
On Monday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 122 new cases of COVID. Last week, the state had reached a new high of one-day increases with 109.
The new cases on Friday was 94 and on Saturday was 45.
According to the health department’s Monday report, there are 21 people hospitalized for COVID-related reasons with one in the intensive care unit and one hospitalized for investigation of whether or not the patient had COVID.
There have not been any new COVID-related deaths reported for a week.
A release from the health department said from the surge in COVID cases, most, almost 40% seen to be coming from Washington and Orange counties.
An outbreak at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center seems to be worsening as well. A week ago, there were eight patients and one staff member who had tested positive.
Monica White, director of operations for the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, said by email on Monday there were now 25 residents and nine staff members who had tested positive.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said in a statement on Monday that members of the administration under Gov. Phil Scott would be hosting meetings with town and elected officials in Washington and Orange counties.
The goal of the meetings is to reduce the number of new cases in those areas.
One suggestion has been that greater compliance with state health requirements and Scott’s executive orders could help Vermont see he lower rate of transmission that has been common over the last few months.
The news release stated Levine is calling on Vermonters to join these stepped-up efforts.
“We can end this,” said Levine. “We know the solutions: limiting contacts and gatherings, following the travel and quarantine guidance, and getting tested when you’ve been to a social gathering, had symptoms of COVID-19 or had exposure to a person who is infected. We need everyone’s help to be successful.”
The health department also said that recent data shows social gatherings, both inside and outside, at homes, bars and social clubs and among sports teams, is driving outbreaks in Vermont.
In response, the governor has temporarily prohibited social gatherings with people from other households. People who live alone may get together with members of their immediate family living in a different household.
The release said the prohibition is not only part of an effort to slow the spread of the virus but also an effort to “ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed, help schools continue to offer in-person instruction and keep as many Vermonters working as possible.”
As of Monday, there were no plans for further restrictions on restaurants, gyms or other close-contact businesses which don’t seem to be causing outbreaks in Vermont, State officials believe the existing safety protocols at these businesses are working.
