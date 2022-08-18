CASTLETON — From older crooners to baby-faced sensations, next Saturday, Vermont’s hidden singing talents are going to perform live on stage at Cedar Meadow VT.
Vermont Sings will be Aug. 27, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Entry is $20. Bring your own chair, unless you’ve bought the $30 VIP ticket, which comes with seating. The venue is at 710 Rice Willis Road.
Jacob Patorti is Cedar Meadow’s artistic director. He’s also conducting the concert and playing piano.
The concert itself is a host of Vermont solo singers who’ve always wanted to sing with a band, he said.
Vermont Sings isn’t a contest, it’s a concert, but those on stage had to submit an application.
Patorti said he and a few others selected those they thought seemed most ready to appear on stage at a ticketed event. Each singer, about 17 in all, will perform backed up by the Cedar Meadow VT Orchestra, formed specifically for this event. The singers hail from all corners of the state — from Brattleboro to Newport, and Glover and Woodstock.
“The youngest is a 6-year-old soloist named Ari Woods, and she’s a freak of nature,” said Patorti. “I primarily make my living coaching voice, and I would have never said that I thought a 6-year-old would come out of the woods that really had the gusto and the chops to do this, and this girl is probably going to steal the show.”
On the other end of the singer spectrum, is Dominic Gorruso.
“Dominic is a crooner,” said Patorti. “He loves Engelbert Humperdinck and Dean Martin and Bobby Vinton, and is soloing an Engelbert song to open the night called ‘After the Lovin’.’”
Other singers will be doing covers of Adele, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, and more. Patorti said it’s a ranging mix of music, all featuring solo singers backed by a big band.
“Normally, we go see something and it sounds similar through the whole thing, but this is going to be drastically different with people who have different experience levels,” he said.
The current lineup of singers includes Josh Bowen, Jaxon Dalpra, Bry Edmondson, Breanna Elaine, Josie Fox, Dominic Gorruso, Amy Littler, Isabelle Littler, Shania Reed, Liz Reedy, Annika Spater, Ava Stevens, Sam Walker, Aria Woods, Cara Woods and Frank Wright.
Closing the show with a half-hour performance will be Jacob Rice. Patorti said they went to high school together. Rice grew up in Wallingford, having moved there from Long Island, New York. Rice left for California as a young adult only to meet a music producer in Nashville, Tennessee, and start a career there. He’s performed in the Rutland area several times in recent years.
Vermont Sings is produced by Vermont Theatre Lab, a nonprofit based out of Merchants Hall in Rutland.
Patorti said that Cedar Meadow VT was born from the pandemic out of Merchants Hall needing an outdoor venue. Even when pandemic restrictions were lifted, allowing some in-person shows, the Merchants Hall space could have only sold about seven tickets. The meadow space in Castleton works well, but there were some growing pains, according to Patorti. These came after and during a youth production of “Aladdin Jr.” a musical.
After several Development Review Board hearings Cedar Meadow VT was able to reach an accord with its neighbors.
“There were people frustrated with us last year that have been buying tickets and smiling and applauding this year, and that’s really important for us,” he said.
