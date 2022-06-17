KILLINGTON — While things aren’t quite back to normal, the state’s ski resorts say they appear to be recovering from the pandemic.
“We were up 13% over last year in skier visits, which is still less than in 2019, but it’s definitely showing a rebound,” said Kristel Killary, communications manager at Killington Resort.
Statewide, Vermont ski areas saw an additional 230,000 ski visits this past season, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association. That’s a 6.5% increase over the 2020-21 season. In total, Vermont’s alpine and cross-country ski resorts recorded 3.76 million visits, which is 6% below the 10-year average.
Vermont did see its numbers rise faster than other New England states, according to the ski association, which held its annual meeting earlier this month.
The association defines a ski visit as one person skiing or snowboarding for one day. It claimed that while the Canadian border being open did help, there were many COVID-19 restrictions still in place when the season began.
In Killington, the resort focused on skiing and riding, said Killary, leading to what the resort considers strong revenues.
“Obviously there were still a lot of COVID restrictions in place when we first opened,” she said. “We started with bars not being opened. And then we of course focused on the ski and ride experience.”
The resort’s bars and restaurants opened as restrictions were lifted and employees became available, said Killary
For the past several years, Killington has been working on year-round offerings, boosting its mountain biking scene and adventure-related activities.
“Year-round passes continue to set records,” Killary said. “We have the Beast 365 pass, the Pico KA All Seasons pass. Both passes include mountain biking, golfing, and the Adventure Center in the summertime. In the winter, the Beast 365 pass covers Killington and Pico and the Pico KA pass covers Pico.”
Killington Resort is owned by Powdr Corporation, which also owns its neighbor, Pico Mountain Ski Resort, in Mendon.
The weather dictates what kind of season ski areas will have. According to the ski association, low snowfall totals gave the slopes a hard time at various points during the winter, especially March when a lot of skiing tends to occur.
“The weather was definitely interesting,” said Killary. “It would get cold and we’d make snow and then it would warm up, and sometimes it would not be snowing, it would be raining and our snow making team would have to go and make snow on the same trail multiple times throughout this past season.”
Despite this, Killington had its longest ski season in 25 years, opening Nov. 5 and wrapping it up on June 4, a total of 192 days.
“While the weather started out rough, we got it together,” she said.
Killington also had the longest ski season in the east, according to the ski association. Jay Peak and Sugarsbush were open into May.
The resort does appear to be doing well. It hosted the World Cup this past winter.
In April, Killington/Pico Ski Resort Partners LLC purchased the Hillside Inn from Shivam Hospitality LLC for $2,625,000, according to Killington Town Clerk Lucrecia Wondsor.
The resort announced the purchase on Thursday, stating that the inn will serve as a second employee housing facility. Its first was the Mendon Mountain View Lodge, bought in 2018. The lodge has 39 rooms, a kitchen, lounge, and community area while the Hillside boasts 90 rooms, a laundry, and two lounges. Both are located along a bus route and combined can house 275 employees.
Killary said offering employee housing helps the resort attract and retain staff in a tight labor market.
“After purchasing the Mendon Mountain View Lodge in 2018 alongside the continued trend of a tight housing market, we knew we needed to provide more,” stated Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, in a release. “The purchase of the Hillside Inn is a critical step in meeting the needs of staffing in the future. We are committed to continuing to look for innovative ways to support our employees in finding housing throughout the community.”
