MONTPELIER — State regulators are expected to make a decision soon about a solar power tariff that people in the industry are worried will either be lowered even further or done away with completely.
“Every two years the Public Utility Commission assesses the rates and compensation structure of net metering,” said Olivia Campbell Andersen, executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont, a trade organization for renewable energy businesses. “We are expecting the Public Utility Commission to issue a decision by mid-October.”
The Public Utility Commission (PUC), among other things, sets the amount of cents per kilowatt hour utilities have to credit certain renewable energy projects. It currently stands at 2 cents per kilowatt hour, down from a high of 6 cents in 2011. The net metering program is for smaller solar projects.
Andersen said the rate review process is subject to public oversight. The public comment period for this matter ended Aug. 31.
She said the federal incentive tax credit (ITC) for solar has also been dropping. It’s at 26% now and is slated to drop to 22% next year, then 10% the year after that. Andersen said Vermont should at least keep the net metering rates up so people can pair them with the federal ITC.
Andersen said the net metering program is what makes small-scale solar projects that benefit individuals, neighborhoods and businesses viable, and that there’s been a correlation between the lowered rates and loss of renewable energy jobs in Vermont. Andersen said this is especially problematic given what the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the economy. She said solar industry jobs draw the very demographic Vermont is trying to attract, that being young, skilled labor.
“The bottom line is, if the PUC decides to drop the compensation too much lower, we really are going to have a situation where every Vermonter can’t participate because there’s not going to be economic equity for some people,” said Andersen.
Philip Allen, owner of Same Sun of Vermont, based in Rutland City, said Wednesday that the tariff has been consistently lowered by a penny by the PUC at each review since 2011.
“I’m not sure if they’re going to eliminate it altogether or go down to a penny, but one of those two things is probably going to happen,” he said.
He said developing solar projects has become harder over the years, especially since 2016 when municipalities were given greater weight in the PUC’s review process. Utilities have been able to add more non-waivable fees, have been allowed to charge the developer for more infrastructure upgrades, and some incentives have either been modified to be less attractive or done away with completely.
“Two cents doesn’t sound like much to people but in the course of an average Rutland household solar array, that’s worth about $2,000 over the 10-year period that you’re locked in,” said Allen.
Same Sun, he said, hasn’t seen a drop in businesses but there has been a drop in the number of net-metering projects being built through the years. Allen said this is frustrating, given the Legislature’s apparent general stance on climate change and environmental issues, with it recently voting to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Climate Change Solutions Act.
According to Renewable Energy Vermont, prior to the pandemic, between 2017 and 2020, Vermont lost 408 solar jobs owing to changes in the net metering program. The group said that given 26,306 Vermonters applied for unemployment in the first week of September, the state should not be doing things that might reduce employment.
Ed McNamara, director of planning at the Department of Public Service, which represents the public interest in PUC hearings, said Wednesday that DPS is recommending the tariff be lowered. He acknowledged that when this happens it results in fewer jobs in the solar industry, but what the DPS has found is that the pandemic has impacted lower-income Vermonters more than others, and these people tend not to be in positions where they can directly benefit from net metering projects.
