CASTLETON — During a time of unprecedented crisis, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership of the Vermont State College System is in flux.
On Wednesday, former VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding’s resignation was accepted by the system board of trustees. Following that, Board Chairman J. Churchill Hindes began making references to Castleton University President Karen Scolforo leaving her post.
“We are not going to act this evening on the transition in Castleton, we feel we need a little more time, but we will be taking action on that and working with you, Karen, in that regard,” said Hindes. “Karen, I also want to say that it’s highly likely that this will be the last time we will have you at a board meeting. Maybe we’ll have one more, but just in case, I want to express my thanks to you.”
Spaulding’s resignation came after severe backlash to a plan he floated to save the VSCS from financial collapse that would have closed all of Northern Vermont University as well as the Randolph Center campus of Vermont Technical College.
On Monday, the Caledonia Record reported that Northern Vermont University President Elaine Collins told NVU communities in Lyndon and Johnson that she’s a finalist for a job as president of Lansing Community College in Michigan.
Scolforo was named Castleton University president two years ago. In May 2018, 30 positions were eliminated, 10 of those being layoffs. Others were lost through attrition. According to a statement posted to Castleton University’s website on Thursday, under Scolforo’s tenure, the school established a resort hospitality and management program at a site in Killington, parenting with Killington Ski Resort to do so. She also oversaw the university’s nursing program expanding in Bennington, working with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The university has also seen partnerships with other colleges, drawn $8 million in grants, and reached teachout agreements with College of St. Joseph, Southern Vermont College and Green Mountain College, which all closed last year.
Hindes praised Scolforo’s leadership, saying she quickly became the face of the university, “And then you transitioned into tackling the very difficult work of balancing a budget, of doing it in such a way that Castleton did not lose its pride and its momentum, and again I don’t know what we would have done had you not done that as well,” he said.
After Hindes spoke, Scolforo said she had been planning to tell her staff on Thursday that she’ll resign at the end of May.
“So I guess with that I should probably share my decision because I’ve not shared it yet with anyone,” she said. “It’s certainly been an honor to serve as president of Castleton University and it’s definitely with a heavy heart that I share my decision that my last day will be May 31.”
She did not elaborate on her reasons.
“I think the most important thing right now is that we remain focused on our students, which is why we’re all here,” she said. “They must remain the focus of our work every single day. We can’t lose sight of it for even a moment. And I know that as Castleton moves into the future and offers expertise and sound judgment in terms of reconfiguration and innovation to help the system move forward, one thing is for certain, and that is that Castleton will succeed.”
She said she found a great team when she joined the school and its faculty has helped her become a better leader.
“I was planning to announce my decision in the morning to my team first, so I didn’t actually do a formal announcement until that all just happened, so there it is,” said Scolforo. “The circumstances that have occured over the past couple of weeks have put me in a position where I feel that I can’t lead at the same level. I don’t want folks to be distracted by trying to understand some of the decisions that have been made, because we don’t have time for the distractions. I have every faith in this team and I am really disappointed because I had made a commitment to stay at Castleton for a long time. I think I’ve shared with people that going through the challenges with COVID-19 my little mantra has been, it’s forcing us to stand still and appreciate what we have, and there’s just so much that I have to appreciate about being at Castleton University and its campus, so I’m deeply disappointed to share my decision.”
Attempts to reach Scolforo directly this week weren’t successful. She released a statement through a college spokesperson echoing the one she made Wednesday.
“I don’t think it was a complete shock, but it was a surprise,” said Linda Olson, a professor at Castleton University who also serves as president of the Vermont State College Faculty Federation. “When the board said Karen was going to go in the meeting, the executive session, I knew that something like that was going down, but I didn’t think that was going to happen.”
Olson said that several weeks ago, Scolforo sent an email to university faculty and staff telling them that she’d been nominated for the presidency of Champlain College
“While I was not actively seeking another presidency, I felt I had an obligation to assess this position — just as I would encourage you to explore professional opportunities,” stated Scolforo in the email, which was shared with the Herald. “As a result, I contacted VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding to inform him that I planned to investigate this opportunity. After engaging in a series of interviews, I was notified that I am among the three finalists for the position.”
According to the Champlain College website, Dr. Benjamin Ola. Akande was named as the school’s ninth president on April 21.
