CASTLETON — The third statewide gathering of representatives from the Vermont State Colleges Association and Castleton University President Dr. Karen Scolforo met in the Casella Theatre to hear from staff and faculty about what should be done to secure the university’s future.
VSC Board Chairman Church Hindes and Chancellor Jeb Spaulding expressed that actions going forward — despite the fact that Castleton University had itself experienced steady growth over the past four semesters — must be both hasty and careful at the same time, in order to avoid requiring compromise of Castleton’s quality of education.
Naturally, in the wake of the closure of Green Mountain College, the College of St. Joseph, and Southern Vermont College this year, the board said they were looking to implement new ideas if they stood to improve Castleton’s chances of success in a state with declining enrollment, an aging population, and students who now worked to go to school — a reversal from decades prior, when students attended school to acquire job opportunities.
“We’re at the regenerative stage of planning,” Hindes said. “Listening to the people who depend on us to do a good job.”
The Long Range Planning Committee met at the beginning of the summer and later published a white paper, detailing the struggles and strengths of Vermont and its state colleges systems, including rising needs for public assistance, decreasing rates of high school graduation, and only 17% of the funding for state colleges allocated from the state.
“My suggestion ... is let Castleton be Castleton,” Natural Sciences professor Helen Mango said. “We’re doing the best in the system in a lot of ways, and one reason for that is because of what we offer here. ... We should be very wary of replacing people with technology.”
Mango wasn’t alone in suggesting that the key to maintaining high levels of retention was in investing in staff and faculty to facilitate more connection with students, as Castleton is currently operating with fewer faculty than in the past and students sought colleges with a smaller student-to-teacher ratio for the relationships fostered there.
After echoing Mango, Union Representative Michael Austin questioned how the board could draw inspiration from the marketing strategies that benefited the growth and prosperity seen at Southern New Hampshire University, and Castleton President Dr. Karen Scolforo cited the skills of new Castleton addition James Lambert to the communications office to be instrumental in marketing strategies going forward.
Others urged the board to consider more initiatives to help students who may have had to put their education on hold finish their degrees, have more faculty representation on the board of trustees, and to create more opportunities for veterans to attend, as they brought with them a unique wealth of experience, maturity and work ethic.
Martha Coulter, director of the Wellness Center, advised more investment into the health and wellness of the students at Castleton University as a means toward even better retention and increased applications from students seeking a supportive school with resources to help manage stress, relationships and anxiety.
“One-fifth of (the students) were thinking seriously about ending their lives in the past year,” Coulter said. “In the last week we’ve had three students go to the hospital because they were ... thinking of ending their lives.”
Gender Studies professor Linda Olsen warned the board to consider the high costs associated with administration and encouraged them toward streamlining administration.
“The faculty of this campus is down 24% full-time faculty,” Olsen said. “It’s down 28% system-wide. ... I am asking you to look at the changes you make from the perspective of a student, rather than the perspective of an administrator ... what do students need, not a top-down approach.”
“We have double the administrative costs of similar places,” Natural Sciences professor Christine Palmer said. “Our administrative costs, non-student-based services, non-faculty has gone up, and yet our faculty and student services have gone down.
Palmer asked for proof that recent centralization of services including payroll and benefits was a success, and for pressure on representatives to support initiatives keeping educational money in Vermont and more grant-writing resources for faculty. Jennifer Jones, director of the Upward Bound program, urged board members to press legislators to find more funding sources for low-income students, as Pell grants simply aren’t going far enough anymore and more students aren’t going on to higher education.
“The faculty voted overwhelmingly to ratify the contracts,” Olsen said. “Ninety-five percent voted in favor of it, and we had over 80% of the faculty vote, which is unheard of. ... (I have stickers saying) secure the future, secure the faculty contract.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.