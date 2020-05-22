Gov. Phil Scott announced on Friday all fairs, festivals and mass gatherings on fair grounds have been canceled through the rest of the year.
The Vermont State Fair organization announced the decision on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon.
“Please stay tuned as we will be releasing announcements in the coming weeks regarding other events we had booked. We can confirm this means no July 4th Summer Smash and the fair scheduled for August is also canceled,” the post said.
The fair was scheduled for Aug. 18 through 22. It would have been the 175th Vermont state fair.
This story will be updated.
