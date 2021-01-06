Vermont is the first state to have a battery backup for its State House, which was promoted as being a cleaner and cheaper source than the diesel backup generator from the 1960s it replaced.
In a recorded video played during a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Phil Scott said the project would help Vermont “lead the way for the rest of the country.”
“Not only is this a cutting edge solution that reduces carbon emissions and cost, but it also increases reliability,” he said.
According to Jennifer Fitch, the acting commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, the existing generator was “well past its useful life,” but the executive and legislative branches of state government supported the battery back-up, providing a $450,000 appropriation to pay for the batteries and installation.
Fitch said the new system will save money for the state by allowing the sale of power to the grid during peak demand and the purchase of power during times of less demand when it is cheaper.
She added the labor and most materials for the project came from Vermonters, which means it created local jobs among the companies that designed and installed the batteries, including Green Mountain Power, Northern Reliability, of Waterbury, and Dynapower, of South Burlington.
Northern Reliability procured and built the battery systems; Dynapower is providing support; and Virtual Peaker, of Kentucky, is providing the software to connect the batteries to GMP computers.
Becca Balint, D-Windham County, Senate president pro tem elect, said she believes she spoke for many of her colleagues when she said, we “need some good news to celebrate.”
“As we say good riddance to 2020, I look ahead to what I hope will be a much better year. It makes me happy to know that once again, Vermont is being forward thinking and creative,” she said.
Mari McClure, CEO of Green Mountain Power, said the project is expected to save Vermonters $44,000 throughout the next 10 years and reduce carbon in the atmosphere by more than 6,000 pounds annually.
McClure explained the batteries will provide power to the State House during outages caused by weather or any other interruptions.
The batteries were installed in the basement of the State House and came online in the fall. They provide backup for critical systems such as the elevator.
The Samsung Mega E2 batteries, which are expected to last 15 to 20 years, are part of GMP’s Bring Your Own Device for Business program. Participants have financial incentives to share some of that backup energy with GMP, which uses that stored power during energy peaks when power is most expensive and “dirty,” as opposed to green energy sources like wind or solar.
The savings to the utility will cover the cost of the incentives in the BYOD for Business program.
The governor said he hoped people would take note of the positive changes the backup battery project would bring socially and fiscally.
“As I’ve always said, with out-of-the-box thinking, common sense and collaboration, we can address tough issues like climate change and do our part to reduce carbon emissions without hurting the economy,” Scott said.
McClure said Vermont “really needs to continue to build on this innovative work.” She said GMP’s stored energy programs had saved Vermonters $3 million in 2020.
“We can add more to those savings with more of these stored energy programs, with more collaboration and innovation with Vermonters and businesses across the state,” she said.
Fitch said BGS would look at other sites to determine whether they would also benefit from installing a battery backup system.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.