Earlier this month, Vermont State Police began equipping officers with body cameras with a goal of providing them to all 200 uniformed troopers by early December.
Capt. Mike Manley, VSP administrative services commander, said the department had worked on getting body cameras for troopers since 2015, but had to acquire the funding “to bring that project to the finish line.”
“We were finally able to get the funds, and we’re hoping to have most of the cameras rolled out by early December,” he said.
The body cameras, made by WatchGuard, expand the VSP’s recording capabilities beyond the dashboard cameras that have been in cruisers since 2000.
Troopers will wear a wireless camera with an in-car cradle to keep the cameras charged. A news release from the VSP said the video “transfers wirelessly through cell towers to a cloud storage system.”
The cost of the equipment and supporting hardware was about $760,000; storing the video, which includes video from dashboards and body cameras, will cost the state about $295,000 a year. Manley said the money was provided by the state rather than the federal funding that has been used for other police needs.
To date, the body cameras were provided to the Westminster barracks on Nov. 12; the Middlesex Barracks on Nov. 19; and the Williston Barracks on Nov. 23.
Manley said there wasn’t a particular incident that inspired the desire to make body cameras part of a trooper’s tools in the field. He pointed out the dashboard cameras, which captures audio at a scene through a microphone on a trooper’s belt, have been used for more than 20 years.
“We’ve seen the importance of this technology for a long time,” he said.
Manley also pointed out that nationally there has been an increased interest in police accountability.
The body cameras will not be on during a trooper’s entire shift.
“A trooper is in a country store getting a coffee, and they’re talking to a citizen, they’re not required to turn on the body camera. However, if they’re stopping a car, they’re responding to an incident, they’re investigating a crime, they respond to an accident, those are the times where they’re required to turn on the cameras,” he said.
Body cameras also are a concern for municipal police departments.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete said his request for body cameras is in the pending city budget, and if it’s approved, he hopes to start equipping his officers after the new budget takes effect in July.
“I think body-worn cameras are a tool, a key instrumental tool in bringing about transparency, which promotes trust within the community,” he said.
Peete said he’s hoping some capital project funding for the police department is approved in the next municipal budget, but said he was also aware that Montpelier, like many towns and cities, was having a difficult budget year because of the pandemic.
The Montpelier department is looking at an app from Visual Labs that Peete said would work through smartphones.
Chief Peter Mantello, of the Castleton Police Department, said his department has been using body cameras since he arrived in September 2014.
The body cameras have been upgraded, but Mantello pointed out they’ve been part of the equipment used in Castleton for his entire tenure.
“I think they’re really valuable, especially in today’s political climate with testimonies and evidence and what people are saying when you’re going to an incident,” he said.
Mantello said he believes the body cameras can help police be cognizant of how people might view an interaction.
“It’s just part of your equipment. We’re used to it. We’ve had good success with ours,” he said.
There are 10 officers in the Castleton department, half full-time and half part-time.
Manley, who has taken on the oversight of the body camera project after the recent retirement of Capt. Garry Scott, said he thought the addition of body-worn cameras would be a positive for the VSP.
“It’s good for law enforcement so we can properly document investigations, and I think for the public. It’s accountability to be sure the officers are making the right decisions, that the public can review those decisions with the use of the body camera and the cruiser camera,” he said.
Access to police videos is be governed by the Vermont Public Records Act.
