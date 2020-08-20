Vermont State Police leaders said traffic-stop numbers released this week “show we still have work to do but the agency is committed to making improvements.
In a statement, Etan Nasreddin-Longo, co-chairman of the Vermont State Police Fair and Impartial Policing Committee, said the traffic stop data from 2019 shows “racial disparities continue to exist in regard to searches and ticketing.”
Nasreddin-Longo designs and participates in training for the Vermont State Police (VSP).
“The answers as to why these disparities continue to bedevil the agency’s efforts are not easy to come by. It would be easy to declaim that ‘training does not work,’ but such a statement would fly in the face of studies that in fact show the opposite to be true,” Nasreddin-Longo said.
State Police collect data on every discretionary traffic stop they make including the race of the driver, reason for the stop, type of search, whether one is conducted and whether evidence of an alleged crime was found during the stop.
According to the numbers posted, State Police conducted almost 58,000 traffic stops in 2019. including 54,222 with white drivers or almost 94% of the total stops; 1,611 Black drivers, or a little less than 3% of the total stops; and 868 Hispanic drivers or 1.5% of the total stops.
From those stops, 137 searches resulted. White drivers accounted for about 77% of the searches, Black drivers about 10% and Hispanic drivers about 10%.
That meant 0.25% of white drivers were searched, 0.87% of Black drivers were searched and almost 16% of Hispanic drivers.
Some drivers were given warnings while others were given a ticket after the traffic stops. About 37% of white drivers were given a ticket, almost 43% or Black drivers were given a ticket and a little more than 45% of Hispanic divers were given tickets.
Capt. Garry Scott, director of the Fair and Impartial Policing program and community affairs for the State Police, said the agency uses the data from the stops to “self-reflect” and look for areas where problems are being missed.
A prepared statement released by State Police on Wednesday said most of the stops and searches have taken place on interstate highways and involve vehicles with out-of-state license plates.
Scott said that fact was an example of the difficulties of interpreting the data. He said Vermonters have seen anecdotal evidence that some people from out-of-state who are just passing through Vermont may drive faster than the speed limit so Scott said it was unclear whether troopers were stopping more people because of their race or more people because of their license plates.
Also, he pointed out that fewer than 140 searches from almost 58,000 stops was a small number to be used for establishing trends.
According to Scott, VSP officials are looking at all the stops that resulted in searches or arrests.
“The majority of the time, we’re finding good police work, but we’re not quite sure, and we want to continue to listen to our communities about what their actual interaction is with us and how we can improve,” he said.
The VSP is still interested in adding more diversity to the agency, but Scott said during the past few months, Vermont’s state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 had presented challenges to recruiting.
“Also, just the social climate of policing right now is difficult, and that’s a real topic that we have to look at in how we recruit people and who would want to come in to this profession right now with a lot of the negative sentiment about law enforcement across the country,” he said.
Tabitha Moore, president of the Vermont NAACP, noted that “across the board it would appear that police procedures are tightening up and becoming more uniform” but that disparities still exist.
Moore said she participated in a Tuesday event during which the traffic stop data was presented publicly. She said the willingness of VSP officers to accept and note that there were still disparities including data that shows Black drivers are four times more likely to be stopped than white drivers.
“The fact that command staff is paying attention to the gravity of this indicates a deeper understanding,” she said.
Visit vsp.vermont.gov/communityaffairs/trafficstops to find detailed traffic stop data.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.