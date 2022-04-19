A scientist and professor and academic leader, most recently at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, has been named the first president of Vermont State University, a hybrid higher-education institution that includes Castleton University.
Parwinder Grewal has more than 25 years of higher education experience and 10 years of biotechnology research and development experience in industry and government in six U.S. states and five countries.
According to a news release issued Monday afternoon from the Vermont State College System announcing Grewal's new position, Grewal said he was honored to be the first president of Vermont State University.
“I look forward to collaborating with Chancellor (Sophie) Zdatny, the VSC System, the board of trustees, the state of Vermont, community leaders, faculty, staff and students to build our new university as a national model for a state-wide, community-engaged, hybrid university that transforms lives and communities across the state. I see this as an incredible opportunity to build a model, post-COVID university in the United States,” he said.
The position will have broad responsibilities for all aspects of the academic, student, financial and development dimensions of the university. The president will report to the chancellor and work closely with the board of trustees and with Vermont State University’s sister institution, Community College of Vermont.
As president of Vermont State University, Grewal also will be president of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College until July 2023 when the three institutions are expected to merge into Vermont State University. Vermont State College System officials said it will be the first statewide, hybrid institution in the United States.
At the University of Texas, Grewal's positions included founding dean of the college of sciences; dean of the graduate college; executive vice president for research, graduate studies and new program development; and special assistant to the president.
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is a new university created through the merger of three long-standing legacy institutions spanning multiple campuses and communities
In a statement, Megan Cluver, vice chairwoman of the Vermont State College System board of trustees and chairwoman of the Vermont State University President Search and Screen Committee, called Grewal a “proven leader with a track record of success in bringing together institutions, leaders, and teams.”
“We are confident in his ability to bring our three institutions together, and ultimately launch the new university with the needs of our students at the heart of each decision,” she said.
An expert in nematology, a branch of biology that deals mostly with roundworms or nematodes, Grewal is ranked among the top 2% of the world’s most cited scientists, according to a news release from the Vermont State College System. His most recent research has focused on community resilience through local self-reliance in food, energy and water.
Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State College System, said in a statement there was excitement for Grewal to “chart this new path for higher education in Vermont.
“Dr. Grewal brings a passion for engaging students, a commitment to strong relationships with faculty and staff and robust experience building university-community partnerships to Vermont State University. He is a thoughtful, strategic leader and we are excited to welcome him to Vermont,” Zdatny said.
Grewal's position is pending approval by the New England Commission of Higher Education, the accrediting body for the member institutions of the Vermont State Colleges System.
