DORSET — The annual horse show is wrapping up its final week for the season.
While Thursday and Friday saw temperatures in the 90s, the weather is expected to cool for the weekend, said Show Manager Joe Dotoli on Thursday.
“They all have fans on them, they get a bath after they work,” said Dotoli of the horses. “They’re pretty well taken care of as athletes.”
Dotoli works for Horse Shows in the Sun (HITS), based in Saugerties, New York. Last year, it entered into a partnership with John Ammerman, manager of the Vermont Summer Festival, to run the horse show, but because of the pandemic it didn’t happen in Dorset. According to Dotoli, the United States Equestrian Federation had relaxed some of its rules around premiere horse shows that let the Vermont Summer Festival events be held in New York, but things are back to normal as far as that’s concerned.
“One of the nice things about getting HITS involved was we were able to do some capital expenditures,” he said.
Several upgrades were done to the site, including improving drainage around the show rings and schooling rings.
One of the bigger expenses was the sand the horses run and jump on.
“The sand that’s required has to be so many particles of sand per cubic inch,” said Dotoli. HITS found the sand it wanted in Saratoga, New York, and had hundreds of tons moved to Dorset. The sand is mixed with carpet fabric and felt to hold it together and manage moisture.
“That was our biggest expense, but we wanted to start the new partnership off with the footing being perfect and we’ve had great responses,” he said.
Dotoli said it takes about three weeks to prepare for the six-week show, not including the site work done in the fall.
The horse industry has been going strong through the pandemic, according to Dotoli. The Vermont Summer Festival lets 850 horse stalls and has been selling out nearly every week. It’s been estimated that each horse brings at least four people to Dorset. Many of these folks frequent the hotels and restaurants in Manchester.
While some event planners called their affairs off earlier this year, not knowing what the pandemic would do, the festival didn’t.
“We planned as if it was going to happen. We never thought it wouldn’t go,” he said. “If you were able to run, the numbers were good. It was really all about could you run or not? People were dying to get out of the house. We’re a little like golf that way, you’re sort of by yourself, you’re with the horse, but the horse isn’t going to carry the virus to you.”
He said those offering horseback riding lessons did well during the pandemic, as many parents were looking for things their kids could do that would be outdoors and not in close contact with others.
Mackenzie Majeskie, of Redfield Show Tack in Saugerties, said this was the business’ first time at the Vermont Summer Festival. It sells equipment for horses and riders.
“It’s a beautiful horse show, it seems well run and so far the weather has been perfect,” she said. “This week has been really hot, but it’s supposed to cool down for the weekend. It’s a great area, it’s a great town, there’s beautiful scenery. People seem really happy here.”
