PAWLET — The Vermont Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys representing Daniel Banyai and the Town of Pawlet on Wednesday, relating to an appeal Banyai filed to an Environmental Court decision ordering him to remove any buildings associated with his firearms school and to pay the town $46,000.
The arguments revolved around whether or not a 2018 permit issued to Banyai by a former Pawlet zoning administrator is valid. The justices who heard the arguments made no decision nor did they say when they might issue one.
Pawlet is represented in this case by Manchester attorney Merrill Bent. Banyai is represented by attorney Cindy Hill, of Middlebury.
Banyai owns a 30-acre property at 541 Briar Hill Road in West Pawlet. He bought it in 2013 and had a permit for a garage with an attached apartment. In 2017, Banyai began operating Slate Ridge, which he says is a firearms training school. Banyai has a long history of issues with the town surrounding zoning permits. Neighbors have accused him of threatening them, one has obtained a relief from abuse order against him, and state and national media have covered his recent activities as well as his background.
Banyai applied for a permit to build his school in late 2017. The town denied it, citing the width of an access road. Banyai then applied for a variance, which neighbors appealed. While that appeal was pending, Banyai filed for another permit, which was granted. Whether the zoning administrator who granted that permit had the authority to do so is at issue in the matter currently before the Vermont Supreme Court.
Hill argued that the zoning administrator at the time had been to the property, had seen what he needed to see, and had the authority to make a decision on what Banyai was proposing. She argued that per Pawlet’s zoning bylaws, Banyai’s project was permitted.
“Daniel Banyai does not have a permit for the development on his property in Pawlet apart from one residential structure,” said Bent. “The effort to bring Mr. Banyai’s property into compliance with Pawlet’s zoning bylaws has been ongoing for more than 3 1/2 years.”
She said the time this has taken isn’t because the matter is complex, it’s because Banyai has been afforded every opportunity to explain what he’s building. According to Bent, the town zoning administrator made an error in 2018 when he granted a permit while the other matter was on appeal. She said Banyai was made aware of this issue and claimed he didn’t file his appeals in time.
The justices asked several questions about the case history and the minutes of each attorney’s arguments. The hearing was held remotely and lasted a little over half an hour.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
