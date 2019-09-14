A former city attorney who spent time in jail for a fatal hit-and-run drunk driving crash is scheduled to argue before the Vermont Supreme Court on Thursday that he shouldn’t have been denied participation in a furlough program.
Christopher Sullivan v. Lisa Menard, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, is slated to be argued before the Vermont Supreme Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., according to the court’s online calendar.
On April 10, 2013, Sullivan hit 71-year-old Mary Jane Outslay, of Mendon, as she was crossing Strongs Avenue. Sullivan didn’t stop after hitting her, turning himself in to police the following day. In 2015, a jury convicted him of for driving under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash. He was sentenced to serve between four and 10 years.
According to court records filed in June by Assistant Attorney General Andrew Gilbertson, the commissioner of the Department of Corrections is in charge of administering the reintegration furlough program.
“Reintegration furlough is a program created by statute to prepare offenders for reentry into the community by permitting the Department to supervise them in the community prior to the inmate reaching their minimum sentence,” Gilbertson wrote in a brief. The program has two aspects, it gives the ability to place the offender in the community 180 days prior to their minimum release date, called a “reintegration furlough window.”
“The second version permits the Commissioner to award an additional five days per month toward an offender’s ‘reintegration furlough window’ to offenders who comply with their case plan and follow facility rules,” wrote Gilbertson, adding that participation in this program is, by law, at the commissioner’s discretion.
In the brief, dated June 12, Gilbertson writes that Sullivan is currently serving a four- to 10-year sentence. According to the Department of Corrections’ “offender locator,” Sullivan’s minimum release date was Aug. 5 of this year.
According to Gilbertson’s brief, in February 2018, Department of Corrections staff held a meeting to discuss whether Sullivan was eligible for the reintegration furlough program. They determined he wasn’t. He appealed the decision to the commissioner, who sided with the staff on the grounds that Sullivan’s crime was a violent one and that he didn’t meet the criteria for the five-day award. Still, the commissioner ordered staff to review the case again. They did, and reached the same conclusion. Sullivan appealed again to the commissioner with the same result as before, prompting Sullivan to appeal to the superior court.
According to the brief, Sullivan argued “that the Department had erred in considering convictions outside those listed in the statute in its determination of an offender’s appropriateness for reintegration furlough, that considering Mr. Sullivan’s convictions as indicative of a history of violence was in error, and that declining to place Mr. Sullivan on reintegration furlough violated the doctrine of the separation of powers.”
The department argued against this, with the superior court taking its side. Sullivan appealed that decision to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Gilbertson argues that the department's decision isn’t reviewable under the rules, and that it’s up to the commissioner’s discretion whether someone is enrolled in the furlough program.
In June 25, attorney Annie Manhardt, of the Office of the Defender General, representing Sullivan, arguing that the department's decision in this case is reviewable. She wrote that the department's argument “... ignores the premise that every administrative agency has an affirmative duty to ‘operate for the purposes and within the bounds authorized by its enabling legislation.’”
When an agency is given the authority to create rules by the legislature, the agency’s rules have to comply with that legislation’s intent, Manhardt wrote, adding that there’s a list of 13 crimes that disqualify a person from the reintegrating furlough program, and that the department’s decision with regards to Sullivan unlawfully adds to this list.
Manhardt writes that the commissioner abused her discretion and that case law says leaving the scene of a crash with a death resulting isn’t counted as a crime of violence. She argued the rules the department is using violate the separation of powers.
“The rule violates the separation of powers by disqualifying people convicted of thirty-one crimes from receiving earned time, when the governing statute contains and exhaustive list of only thirteen disqualifying crimes,” wrote Manhardt.
