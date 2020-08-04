The Vermont Supreme Court, in a decision released on Friday, upheld a sentence of at least 11 years in prison for an Orwell man whose criminal history includes burglarizing several homes in Addison County after escaping from the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections and the armed robbery of the Maplefields in Fair Haven in 2015.
Matthew S. Hinton, 30, is being held in the Newport jail, according to the corrections department’s online inmate locator.
Friday’s decision, written by Justice William Cohen, responds to Hinton’s argument that he should not have been sentenced for escaping from furlough because the Vermont Legislature decriminalized that action while Hinton was appealing his sentence.
Hinton also argued the court in Rutland abused its discretion by sentencing him to serve four to five years to be served after a sentence of seven years imposed by the U.S. District Court of Vermont.
The high court unanimously rejected Hinton’s argument.
In 2015, Hinton was in the custody of the Vermont corrections department when he escaped furlough and committed several burglaries in Addison County.
On Sept. 30, 2015, Hinton robbed the Maplefields convenience store with a Ruger .357-caliber revolver he had stolen from an Orwell home two days earlier.
Hinton was sentenced in 2018 in Addison County to four to 10 years for burglary. The federal court sentenced him, also in 2018, to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervision for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.
The Rutland criminal court sentenced Hinton to four to five years in prison for escaping furlough. The sentences in Addison County and in federal court were to run at the same time but the Rutland sentence will follow the other two sentences.
Last year, the Legislature decriminalized escape from certain kinds of furlough. The Department of Corrections can now issue an arrest warrant for those escapees and the person serving a sentence does not get credit for the time he or she is out of the state’s custody.
Hinton asked the court to apply the new law to him retroactively.
The decision points out that the law didn’t change until after Hinton was both convicted and sentenced but Hinton argued the sentence is not complete until the appeal is resolved.
“(Hinton’s) reading of (the law) is inconsistent with the plain, ordinary meaning of the word imposed. ‘Imposing a sentence’ naturally connotes a trial court sentencing a defendant after an adjudication of guilt, not an appellate court disposing of an appeal,” Cohen wrote.
Hinton cited a 1997 decision by the Sixth Circuit but the Vermont Supreme Court said that decision was in response to a law passed by Congress in response to mandatory minimum sentences and the law was expected to be given “broad application” by federal legislators.
However, Cohen wrote that the high court found that decision “unpersuasive” and noted it was “jettisoned by the Sixth Circuit and rejected by other federal courts of appeals.”
The decision said the Rutland court had not abused its discretion, noting the judge had told Hinton he considered the request that all three sentence run at the same time but found that “would not satisfy the need for punishment.”
Hinton asked the supreme court to consider one of the goals of punishment is deterrence of future crimes. He said his sentence could not deter the future crime of escaping from furlough because it’s no longer a crime.
But Cohen wrote the judge had not abused his discretion by not considering this factor because escaping from furlough had not been decriminalized at the time of Hinton’s sentencing.
