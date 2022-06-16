BURLINGTON — Vermont’s state-run COVID-19 testing sites will all be closed by June 25, according to the Department of Health.
The first sites opened in 2020 at the start of the pandemic as part of an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. The first tests involved samples being taken from patients by health care personnel which were then sent to a lab for testing. In 2021, faster tests were used as a new, more transmissible, strain of the virus began circulating.
At-home tests are widely available, according to the department. Some might be covered by insurance providers. The tests are recommended for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or people who’ve been exposed and not had their vaccines up to date.
“I want to thank Vermonters for using testing throughout the pandemic to lower the chance of getting or spreading COVID-19,” stated Health Commissioner Mark Levine. “COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to evolve, but so has our knowledge of the virus and how to respond. I encourage everyone to continue using at-home tests when needed. If you do test positive and are at higher risk, please reach out to your health care provider as soon as you can to ask about treatment.”
Before June 25, people can make an appointment to go to a state testing site and pick up free at-home test kits. After that, people can order three rounds of free kits from COVID.gov or by going to a pharmacy or health care provider.
Those who need more help can contact the department at 802-863-7240 Ext. 8 or dial 211.
