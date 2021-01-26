The Vermont Department of Health is accepting appointments from citizens 75 or older for vaccinations against COVID-19.
Vermont officials have been providing vaccinations for health care professionals who deal directly with patients, first responders, such as emergency medical technicians and police, and residents of long-term care facilities.
Kelly Dougherty, deputy health commissioner, said the department had taken a “data-informed approach” to expanding the availability of vaccines. The most vulnerable population and the area where there had been the most deaths was among older Vermonters, Dougherty said.
“We opted in Vermont to go with an age-based strategy for the second phase,” she said.
While other states have opened vaccination to anyone 65 or older, Dougherty said the staff at the Vermont Department of Health had to consider the amount of vaccine provided to the state by the federal government.
The goal is to vaccinate people 75 and older within the next five to six weeks, then 70 and older, then 65, and then people of any age if they have certain medical conditions that would put them at greater risk.
Online registration was available as of Monday morning and by noon. A call center was available to help Vermonters make their appointments. The call center can help people who are unable to make an appointment online, who need technical help or who use a language other than English.
To qualify for the vaccination, a person needs to be 75 or older and if they’re not a Vermonter, they need to either work in Vermont, receive their primary care in Vermont or be a transplant to Vermont who is establishing the state as the place of their primary residency.
“If people have a history of adverse reactions to vaccines or any of the components of the vaccine, they will be asked to contact their primary care provider rather than registering at a community site,” Dougherty said.
However, most of those who want to schedule their vaccination shot can do so directly through the state. The appointment does not need to be scheduled through a primary care physician.
The phone number to call is 855-722-7878. There is more information about making an appointment at https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine
While getting the shot, a person should be prepared to comply with the guidance of the federal Center for Disease Control and prevention or the Vermont Department of Health, including masking and observing social distancing.
Dougherty said she wanted to assure Vermonters there were enough appointments available for everyone expected to meet the age criteria. She said it was important to remember because state officials were expecting a lot of traffic in the first few days.
“So if people have difficulty getting through to the call center, for example, they don’t have to worry that all the appointments are going to fill up. We do have enough appointments in the system,” she said.
Because of the anticipated interest, Dougherty urged those who can to avoid the potential wait at the call center and register online on their own or through a friend or relative.
In a statement, Jeff Tieman, CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, called Vermont’s vaccine distribution program “among the most effective in the country to date.”
“We should take pride in our accomplishments thus far, but remember that it is more important now than at any other time in this pandemic that we continue to take safety precautions to prevent spread of this horrific virus. Our recent case counts are higher than they’ve ever been, which means all of us continue to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said.
Tieman said members of VAHHS stood ready to do their part.
“We know the Phase 2 rollout will be rocky with so many Vermonters eager to be vaccinated. We also know that this work represents the bright light of recovery we all seek. That is why hospitals will maintain our resolve and continue to answer the call to serve,” he said.
The vaccination system is being refined.
Jane Trepanier, of West Rutland, works for the Community Care Network. On Monday, she said she was expecting to be vaccinated at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Wednesday. But then she got an email just two days before she was supposed to get the shot canceling her appointment.
“I just don’t know how they could do that. ... I just don’t know what the heck happened. It still doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.
Gerianne Smart, a spokeswoman for the Rutland hospital, said by email on Monday that late last week the hospital received notice from the health department that their vaccine allocation for this week was going to be diverted to the health department clinic at the Asa Bloomer Building in Rutland to start the more than 75 vaccinations that they are managing.
