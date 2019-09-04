Sen. Patrick Leahy’s office has announced that the Vermont Department of Health will receive $4 million in grant money to combat opioid abuse.
The State Opioid Response grant is for $4,020,896. This is the third time Vermont has received it. The grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Vermont has received a total of $10,140,700 from the program.
The money can be used for opioid addiction prevention, treatment and recovery. Leahy’s office said the senator secured funding for this program through the Department of Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act of 2019.
This is not to be confused with another grant Vermont received for $9.5 million over three years, which was announced by Leahy’s office Tuesday.
“I have made this a high priority on the Appropriations Committee because this continued funding is crucial to support the programs that Vermont has put in place with the initial state opioid response grant,” said Leahy in a statement released by his office. “This funding has provided critical access to medication-assisted treatment in Emergency Departments, and it has brought employment consultants into our recovery centers. It has been used to purchase disposal kiosks that get dangerous needles off our streets and it has helped pregnant and parenting women in their recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.