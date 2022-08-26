Vermont towns are hungry for bicycle and walking infrastructure, according to figures released this week by the Agency of Transportation.
Every year for the past decade, the agency has awarded grants to towns with projects for walkers and bicyclists, said Peter Pochop, project manager at AOT. This year, towns applied for nearly $11 million in projects, however, the state only was able to award $3.1 million.
The funds come from the federal government and cover 80% of a project’s cost, with the town and state matching the rest.
Awards fell under different categories, Pochop said.
Under the “additional funds” category, Hartford was awarded $483,000 for a sidewalk and bike lane project along North Hartland Road/Route for a $603,750 project.
For “large scale design/construction” four towns received awards: Bethel, for the Pleasant Street sidewalk project, got $424,000 for a total project cost of $530,000; Burlington got $828,000 for the $1,035,000 Queen City Park Road side path project; Pawlet got $400,000 for the $500,000 Village Pedestrian Accessibility project; and Wallingford received $435,000 for a $543,750 School Street sidewalk project.
Several towns received grants to pay for scoping studies that outline the work that’s to be done.
Burke got $48,000 for the $60,000 West Burke Village scoping study; Montpelier got $48,000 for its $60,000 Dog River/Junction Road scoping study; Northfield received $35,200 to do a scoping study for the Town Common to Dog Street Park pedestrian walkway project; Rutland City got $60,000 for a $75,000 scoping study; South Hero received $40,000 for a $50,000 study; and Tunbridge was awarded $39,600 for the $49,500 Tunbridge Village Sidewalk scoping study.
There were a number of small-scale grants awarded as well, said Pochop. With these, the state, not the federal government, provided the funds to towns.
Brattleboro got $18,000 for a $36,000 bike lane project along Western Avenue; Burlington got $75,000 for a $150,000 project at Birchcliff Parkway; Franklin received $20,000 to put toward the $40,000 Main Street sidewalk restoration project; the $150,000 Hartford Avenue sidewalk rehabilitation project in Hartford got $75,000; Lyndonville got $11,000 for the $22,000 it plans to spend on the Elm Street sidewalk replacement project; Rutland City received $10,000 for the $20,000 it’s going to use on West Street crosswalk enhancement; Sunderland got $69,000 for a $138,000 Sunderland Hill Road project to pave the shoulders there for bicycles and pedestrians; Vergennes’ Triangle Bike Loop will get $12,000 for a $24,000 signage project.
Pochop said these funds are awarded once a year and the process is a competitive one.
“Walking and bicycling, especially for the many short trips that are made, are a great way to reduce congestion and provide an opportunity for physical activity for Vermonters and visitors,” stated Jon Kaplan, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for AOT, in a news release. “There are great positive effects on property values, tourism, and business growth, in addition to reductions in traffic congestion, improvements in public health, and a reduction in personal transportation costs.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.