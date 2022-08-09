The trade organization for Vermont’s municipalities has two new resources for communities wanting to make themselves more equitable, welcoming places to live.
“About a year and a half ago, we started noticing an uptick in the number of inquiries that we were receiving from towns, and cities and villages, saying, ‘Hey, we’d like to do some work on equity. Where do we start?’” said Ted Brady, executive director of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
The league provides Vermont municipalities with advice, resources and insurance coverage.
“At that time we didn’t have many resources, or any resources here at the league,” said Brady.
After doing some of its own equity work, the league has developed two new tools for Vermont towns to use in their own equity and social justice efforts. One is a tool kit, free to access by anyone, that offers a host of resources folks can choose from.
The “VLCT Municipal Equity Toolkit” can be found at vlct.org/JDEIB-resources and includes links to books, podcasts and videos, as well as other information that can be used to begin the equity work process.
The tool kit was developed by Nikki Fuller, of Workplace Matters, and Dr. Wanda Heading Grant.
“They wanted us to help them develop their equity committee and some tools based on some direction from the board,” said Fuller. “A lot of what we did with them turned into the tool kit.”
The kits are meant to be usable by groups of any size, she said, from a city like Burlington that can afford to hire an equity officer to small, rural towns who might be looking more towards a volunteer committee.
“Knowing that a lot of towns are smaller, this is a tool kit where you don’t have to use it all,” she said.
The resources available go beyond the basics as well, she said.
The “VLCT Welcoming and Engaging Communities Cohort” is something towns have to apply for, said Brady. The league hopes to sign up about 15 communities who will send a member of their select board or similar governing body, plus another town official, such as a town manager or mayor, to a process lasting between six and eight months.
Participating towns will learn how to develop their own equity index, a tool that’s been used in the private sector, to track progress on equity.
Brady said the consulting company, Abundant Sun, is managing the application process for VLCT.
The application deadline is Aug. 26. Towns can apply at vlct.org/cohort-apply or by emailing info@vlct.org.
“I’ve probably fielded a half-dozen inquiries from communities asking for more details, asking if they can have the police chief participate instead of the manager, things along those lines,” said Brady.
There’s no cost to the towns for this, he said. It’s being funded by a one-time payment from VLCT’s insurance arm.
“Even when the community is done with the cohort, it’s just the start,” said Brady. “It’s continuous improvement, you always need to be evaluating yourself and doing the work; it’s not like you do a cohort and you’re done, or you take a training and you’re done, or you pass an inclusion statement and you’re done, it’s meant to be ongoing work, there is no end to it.”
Brandon, in Rutland County, is among the towns that will apply for the cohort. Its select board voted unanimously on Monday to apply and designate Town Clerk Sue Gage and Economic Development Director Bill Moore as its representatives to the cohort.
Selectman Tim Guiles said he was also interested in being involved. He has taken a National League of Cities online equity training and found it to be useful and informative.
