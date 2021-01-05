MONTPELIER — Hunters shot more than 6,000 turkeys in 2020, across all seasons.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department reported Tuesday that according to preliminary data, 6,136 turkeys were harvested this past year. Of those, 627 were taken during the April youth weekend, with 4,791 in the regular season, and 718 in the fall.
“Although 2020 will undoubtedly be remembered as the year of many challenges, at least one thing remained the same — Vermont hunters took to the woods to enjoy some restorative time afield and were again rewarded for their efforts,” stated Chris Bernier, turkey biologist with the Fish & Wildlife Department. “Second only to 2010, a near record number of turkey licenses were sold during 2020, resulting in an impressive turkey harvest that closely tracked the average harvest reported over the past 10 years.”
According to the department, 20% of those who hunted got a bird in the spring, and 32% of those got a second bearded bird. Youth hunters had a 29% success rate.
Bernier stated, "The 6,136 turkeys represent an estimated 140,000 servings of locally sourced, free-range, wild turkey meat as well as countless memories and an enduring connection to the land.”
