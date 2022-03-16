The Homeless Prevention Center of Rutland County, like other agencies in Vermont, is using a coordinated entry process to make it easier for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to access the services they need to keep families together and off of the street.
At last week’s Project VISION meeting, Sara Orvis, coordinated entry specialist for the Homeless Prevention Center, explained how the process can minimize the time needed to access help and reduce frustration.
Using the coordinated entry approach, someone facing homelessness can approach any of the agencies that work in that system and get a standardized response to connect them to help.
“We work really close together to be really responsive and streamline the access to available resources and services,” Orvis said.
Orvis showed the VISION members a slide that represented various agencies working on homeless issues in Boston. She noted that the situation in Rutland was less complicated than it might be in as large a city as Boston, but said the system could be confusing and challenging even in rural Vermont.
“There has been separate referral processes for each agency, there’s been separate unique assessments at each agency. It’s difficult for folks experiencing a housing crisis to know the housing and service availability across the system,” Orvis said.
She added that agencies serving those people and families might not know what’s available either.
Before Vermont started to use coordinated entry, the person looking for housing had to figure out where to go and who to call to access shelter and start the path to permanent housing.
Orvis said someone might need to visit multiple locations and fill out multiple forms, some of them requesting redundant information, at an already challenging time.
“We had really weird referral processes between agencies,” she said.
People who are now using the coordinated entry system are getting better, more accurate information about what’s available and filling out a standard form no matter where they start, Orvis said.
She called coordinated entry a “very crisp” system compared to the system that existed before.
The new system seeks to divert people with assistance from becoming homeless. If that’s not feasible, the person or family is assessed to identify the barriers that are being faced and then given direction to possibilities like rental housing or affordable housing, depending on the prioritization of their situation.
The coordinated entry system is being used in all Vermont counties except Chittenden which has its own system.
However, Orvis said that transfers that have needed to be made between Chittenden and other Vermont counties have gone smoothly even though they have a slightly different process.
In Rutland County, the Homeless Prevention Center is the lead agency with coordinated entry. They work with BROC Community Action, NewStory Center and Supportive Services for Veteran Families at the University of Vermont to assess the cases and refer the person or family to various agencies including the Rutland Housing Authority, Troll House, the Economic Services Division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families, the Housing Trust of Rutland County, the Turning Point Center and Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Community Care Network, among others.
A referral form from an agency like BROC will be submitted to the Homeless Prevention Center within one business day of meeting with someone who may be facing a housing crisis and the center will contact the person or family within three business days to begin the response. The housing assessment is expected to be complete within a week of the person or family’s initial visit.
Orvis said staff at the Homeless Prevention Center works with NewStory because there may be special considerations if someone is homeless or facing homelessness and fleeing from domestic violence.
Orvis told the VISION members that Homeless Prevention Center staff will work with people even if they’re facing the possibility of homelessness by “couch-surfing” to help them find stable housing.
In response to the pandemic, the state of Vermont placed some people without stable housing into local hotels. Orvis said staff at the Homeless Prevention Center had been working with people staying at places like the Cortina Inn to help them make the transition as those programs may change as COVID restrictions are lifted.
In response to a question from a VISION member, Orvis said they would prefer to have individuals and families referred by other agencies than by a member of the community. She said the staff at the agencies understand the partnerships and policies that are in place to help someone access services.
Sindy Fortier, family supportive housing specialist for the Homeless Prevention Center, said she had taken phone calls from community members who were trying to help but pointed out the staff at the center couldn’t have a “full conversation” with a member of the public because of privacy issues.
“Helping that individual make the phone call to refer them to refer themselves or, especially once all this pandemic stuff is over, walking them in to refer themselves is huge,” she said.
Angus Chaney, executive director of the Homeless Prevention Center, said on Tuesday the center had identified about 200 people in Rutland County as homeless on that date. About 150 were adults.
In October, the center identified about 180 homeless people.
“The data are pretty challenging to work with right now given that where people are being placed can be in different counties. It used to be if you became homeless in one county, you were housed or sheltered in that county,” he said.
That’s no longer always the case, according to Chaney.
The March meeting was posted online at bit.ly/vision-march by PEG-TV.
