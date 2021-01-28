MONTPELIER — The state is urging people to be careful around investing in publicly traded companies such as GameStop.
According to the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, for the past few weeks a battle between Melvin Capital — a large hedge fund — and amateur stock traders in a Reddit community, called r/wallstreetbets, has been causing extreme volatility in the price of the stock.
According to DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak, Melvin Capital holds a large number of “short positions” in GameStop, meaning the hedge fund has assumed the price of the stock will decrease. The price is going up instead, because investors on the Reddit forum have been buying and holding the stocks. If this continues, Melvin Capital will have to cover the difference, quite possibly at a considerable cost.
According to DFR, GameStop’s stock was at $40 a share two weeks ago, now it’s at $350 a share.
The department is telling people tempted to invest in GameStop to be careful.
“Sound investment strategies involve investing in companies with strong underlying value with a likelihood of producing long term returns,” stated Pieciak in a release. “The rise in GameStop’s price is the result of speculation, not fundamentals, and the game of musical chairs could stop at any time. That could cause significant harm to retail investors and Vermonters need to understand these risks before putting their hard-earned money in jeopardy.”
GameStop isn’t the only company this is happening with. Others include AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and BB Liquidating Inc., the latter formerly known as Blockbuster.
