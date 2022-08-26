MONTPELIER — Vermonters should update or confirm their voter registration information by Wednesday, said Secretary of State Jim Condos.
All voters in Vermont will be mailed a ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election.
“Here in Vermont, and in red and blue states across the country, universal ballot mailing has proven to be a secure and effective way of increasing options for Vermont voters,” Condos stated in a release. “Whether you plan to vote early in-person, by mail, or at the polls on Election Day, ensuring your voter registration information is up to date will prevent any delays in receiving the ballot that is mailed to you.”
People can check or update their information online at mvp.vermont.gov or by contacting their town clerk’s office.
Condos noted this will be the first universal general election ballot mailing under Act 60.
“I want to thank the Vermont legislators who worked with us to create a universal ballot mailing process that works for Vermont,” stated Condos. “Vermont is proof that when you remove barriers to voting for eligible voters, they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.