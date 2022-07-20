WATERBURY CENTER — A group representing several Vermont electric companies is asking folks to be mindful of their electricity usage as the weather gets hotter.
The Vermont Public Power Supply Authority said people should try to cut power consumption between 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Demand for electricity rises because people are using it to power air cooling devices, according to the authority.
“On a typical day, Vermonters get electricity from renewables like hydroelectric facilities, solar arrays, and a mix of other resources,” stated Julia Leopold, director of public affairs for Vermont Public Power Supply Authority. “When electric demand increases, more generators are fired on to meet our needs.”
These generators are powered by fuels that emit greenhouse gasses. The power also is more expensive when consumed during periods of high demand.
“Vermont utilities pay a fee based on the one hour within a year when energy use is the highest. That fee is included in the energy charge on electric bills,” stated Leopold. “The more we can work together to conserve energy during electric peaks, the lower that fee will be.”
The authority recommends not running major appliances during these hours such as dishwashers, clothing dryers, or electric ovens, changing the settings on one’s air conditioner or heat pump, not using water from an electric pump and turning the lights off when they’re not needed.
Should we not charge our EVs during this time. seems like sticking to gas powered cars would be much easier....
