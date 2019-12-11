MONTPELIER — If you think you might have misplaced some money, you can look for it through the State Treasurer’s Office.
State Treasurer Beth Pearce announced Wednesday that the office’s unclaimed property program can be accessed online at MissingMoney.Vermont.gov or by calling 1-800-642-3191. There’s currently $94 million waiting to be claimed.
Unclaimed property includes items such as uncashed checks, lost valuables, forgotten security deposits, misplaced insurance policies, investments or estates, according to a statement from Pearce. Also, there’s an unclaimed property vault for abandoned safe deposit boxes.
“Last year, we returned $6 million of unclaimed funds to citizens, businesses and nonprofits,” Pearce reported. “In the last month, we’ve paid out more than $400,000 in claims, putting money in many Vermonters pockets as we enter the holiday and charitable giving season. We want to make sure you double check our databases to see if you have unclaimed property.”
According to Pierce, between Nov. 10 and Tuesday, $413,455 was returned to 1,966 claimants.
The service is free to use.
