MONTPELIER — Vermonters may soon be getting calls asking them to take a survey on conservation law enforcement.
“We encourage you to participate in the survey if you happen to receive a call from one of Responsive Management’s telephone interviewers calling on behalf of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department,” said Chief Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder in a printed statement released by the department. “The survey takes about 10 minutes, and the results will help fish and wildlife agencies nationwide understand U.S. residents’ perceptions of important conservation law enforcement issues.”
The Fish & Wildlife Department announced Wednesday it is working with the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs and Responsive Management, a company specializing in this area of research.
The only way to be involved in the survey is if the research company calls you, according to the department. It’s not necessary that people contacted be involved with outdoor recreation or be knowledgeable about what the survey is asking.
