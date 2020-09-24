SHREWSBURY — A celebration for the state’s 100th wildlife management area will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Members of the Fish and Wildlife Department, Vermont Land Trust, and the Shrewsbury Conservation Commission will be there as the name of the new management area is announced. Biologists will then take folks on a walk through the area talking about its natural history.
Attendees should gather at the end of Lottery Road, wear face masks, and keep at least six feet from each other to avoid spreading COVID-19.
According to the department, the 526-acre property was acquired by the Fish and Wildlife Department this year and connects other parcels of conserved land. In addition to being the 100th wildlife management area designated by the state this also the 100th anniversary of the state having wildlife management areas.
